Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Traffic and Transportation
The Committee on Traffic and Transportation is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA in the traffic, transport, and public transport aspects.
Examples of duties include improving the transport network, setting standards for traffic and transport engineering, studying problems related to traffic and transportation to find suitable solutions for the convenience and safety of all Bangkokians.
