TCEB hosts a special meeting to improve AMVS - Meeting Room

For the next 2nd version of AMVS category of Meeting Room will be finalized at the 16th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Competitiveness Committee Meeting (ATCC), which will be held in September 2023 in Luang Prabang, Lao PDR. Then, the 59th ASEAN National Tourism Organization (NTOs) Meeting, which will be held during the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2024 in January 2024 in Vientiane, Lao PDR), will adopt the final 2nd version of AMVS category of Meeting Room. Finally, the 27th Meeting of ASEAN Tourism Ministers, which will take place during ATF 2024, will endorse the final 2nd version of AMVS - Meeting Room category.

For the progress of AMVS, There are more than 170 Venues have been certified under category Meeting Room, and more than 20 venues have been certified under category Exhibition Venue across ASEAN Region.

TCEB initiated Thailand MICE Venue Standard (TMVS) in 2014 and develop to become ASEAN MICE Venue Standard (AMVS), which was certified by 10 ASEAN member nations in 2017. Currently, the AMVS covers three categories: Meeting Room, Exhibition Venue, and Event Venue.

TCEB aims to improve the criteria for assessment of AMVS - Meeting Room Category in accordance with the situation of MICE industry and enhance development of venues in ASEAN members to be the same standard.