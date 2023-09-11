background-defaultbackground-default
Roles of Bangkok Metropolitan Council's Committee on Drainage

MONDAY, September 11, 2023

The Committee on Drainage is responsible for considering, investigating, studying, following up, inspecting and making suggestions on the operations of the BMA regarding water management procedures and measures.

Examples of duties include flood warning and prevention, water drainage planning and operations, maintenance of water sources and waterways, water quality control, prevention of encroachment on public water sources and waterways, studying problems related to floods and water quality to find suitable solutions for all Bangkokians.

