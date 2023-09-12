Monsoon Valley and King Power Join Forces to Elevate Gifting with World-Class Thai Wines

Monsoon Valley, the celebrated Thai winery known for its world-class wines, has proudly partnered with King Power, Thailand's premier Duty-Free retailer. This unique collaboration combines Monsoon Valley's excellence in wines with King Power's esteemed retail presence, offering customers an unmatched selection of world-class Thai wines within King Power's Duty Free retail stores. At the heart of this partnership is the celebration of exquisite tastes and the finer things in life.

At a glamorous event held at King Power Rangnam, Thai-born Formula One sensation and Monsoon Valley Brand Ambassador Alex Albon Angsusingh was joined by Christopher Carter, Siam Winery Group’s Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer of King Power.