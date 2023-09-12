Monsoon Valley and King Power Join Forces to Elevate Gifting with World-Class Thai Wines
Monsoon Valley and King Power Join Forces to Elevate Gifting with World-Class Thai Wines Exclusive Partnership Brings Award-Winning Monsoon Valley Wines to King Power
Monsoon Valley, the celebrated Thai winery known for its world-class wines, has proudly partnered with King Power, Thailand's premier Duty-Free retailer. This unique collaboration combines Monsoon Valley's excellence in wines with King Power's esteemed retail presence, offering customers an unmatched selection of world-class Thai wines within King Power's Duty Free retail stores. At the heart of this partnership is the celebration of exquisite tastes and the finer things in life.
At a glamorous event held at King Power Rangnam, Thai-born Formula One sensation and Monsoon Valley Brand Ambassador Alex Albon Angsusingh was joined by Christopher Carter, Siam Winery Group’s Chief Operating Officer and Mr. Antares Cheng, Chief Commercial Officer of King Power.
Mr. Varit Yoovidya, Assistant Managing Director of Siam Winery Group, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This collaboration is an extraordinary milestone. Monsoon Valley's alignment with a global powerhouse like King Power enhances the gifting experience for international travelers. We are delighted to offer the discerning customers of King Power a chance to enjoy our finest wines – the perfect gift for any occasion or a memorable souvenir".
To date, Monsoon Valley has amassed over 370 wine awards, reaffirming its status as Thailand's most awarded and best-selling Thai wine brand. Most notably, the Monsoon Valley Cuvee de Siam Rouge 2017 earned a prestigious gold medal at the AWC Vienna International Wine Challenge 2022, a testament to the unwavering commitment to crafting world-class Thai wines that captivate connoisseurs globally.
For more information on this remarkable partnership and to explore Monsoon Valley's exceptional offerings, please visit www.MonsoonValley.com or any King Power travel retail locations.