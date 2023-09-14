THE ST. REGIS BANGKOK OFFERS LONGEVITY HUB BY CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE AS EXCLUSIVE MARRIOTT BONVOY MOMENT
Three-day experience designed to maximize guests’ well-being through innovative regeneration, rejuvenation and nutrition
The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting Marriott Bonvoy members to embark on a transformative wellness journey with a personalized three-day experience at the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie.
This exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program features a two-night stay in a Caroline Astor Suite at The St. Regis Bangkok, plus a fully immersive wellness journey that comprises one-on-one assessments and consultations, daily personalized dining experiences, including healthy menus and dinner at IGNIV Bangkok, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, morning meditation sessions, wellness interventions, and a six-month supply of Clinique La Prairie’s premium “Holistic Health” supplements.
This one-of-a-kind experience has a total value of THB 600,000, and bids for this exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment start at only 80,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points for two people.
The holistic wellness journey starts from the moment of arrival at The St. Regis Bangkok. Guests are welcomed with wellness canapés, sparkling kombucha, and organic cold-pressed juice. A personal Health Concierge at the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie will guide them through the Longevity Index Assessment and present a personalized three-day wellness plan that combines bespoke lifestyle and nutrition guidance, cutting-edge medical aesthetic interventions, and wellness rituals to heal both body and mind. Guests will also enjoy personalized Longevity Interventions and wellness treatments, along with exclusive use of the relaxation facilities, before indulging in dinner at VIU Restaurant.
The following morning begins with a meditation session led by a wellness counselor, followed by a delicious and nutritious breakfast. The rest of the morning is dedicated to personal wellness, longevity, and aesthetic goals, with a bespoke combination of therapies including comprehensive nutritional consultations, skin replenishing treatments, body sculpting techniques, and restorative wellness experiences.
Following lunch at VIU, featuring personalized wellness cuisine, guests will be invited to take part in an afternoon cooking class co-hosted by a nutritionist and The St. Regis Bangkok’s chef, to teach the art of crafting healthy dishes. A wellness mocktail and free time to relax by the pool will ensure that guests feel fully refreshed ahead of their fine-dining evening dinner at IGNIV Restaurant, which has been awarded one prestigious Michelin star.
On the final day, a morning yoga session with a personal trainer is followed by breakfast at VIU with wellness cuisine options. Guests can then indulge in a bespoke facial treatment and a massage, with a focus on the hips, lower back, neck and shoulders, to boost circulation and relaxation. Once guests feel suitably relaxed and ready for their journey ahead, a healthy lunch will be served at VIU, before guests bid farewell to this rejuvenating and rewarding experience.
Bidding for The Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie commences on August 30 and will run until September 30, 2023. The three-day experience will be hosted from October 27 to 29, 2023.
Marriott Bonvoy® Moments is a program where Marriott Bonvoy® Members have exclusive access to concerts, culinary experiences, premier sporting events, and more. Members can redeem their Marriott Bonvoy® Points toward various of exclusive, money can’t buy experiences. Learn more at https://moments.marriottbonvoy.com/.