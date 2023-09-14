THE ST. REGIS BANGKOK OFFERS LONGEVITY HUB BY CLINIQUE LA PRAIRIE AS EXCLUSIVE MARRIOTT BONVOY MOMENT

The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting Marriott Bonvoy members to embark on a transformative wellness journey with a personalized three-day experience at the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie.

This exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moments program features a two-night stay in a Caroline Astor Suite at The St. Regis Bangkok, plus a fully immersive wellness journey that comprises one-on-one assessments and consultations, daily personalized dining experiences, including healthy menus and dinner at IGNIV Bangkok, the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant, morning meditation sessions, wellness interventions, and a six-month supply of Clinique La Prairie’s premium “Holistic Health” supplements.

This one-of-a-kind experience has a total value of THB 600,000, and bids for this exclusive Marriott Bonvoy Moment start at only 80,000 Marriott Bonvoy® points for two people.

The holistic wellness journey starts from the moment of arrival at The St. Regis Bangkok. Guests are welcomed with wellness canapés, sparkling kombucha, and organic cold-pressed juice. A personal Health Concierge at the Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie will guide them through the Longevity Index Assessment and present a personalized three-day wellness plan that combines bespoke lifestyle and nutrition guidance, cutting-edge medical aesthetic interventions, and wellness rituals to heal both body and mind. Guests will also enjoy personalized Longevity Interventions and wellness treatments, along with exclusive use of the relaxation facilities, before indulging in dinner at VIU Restaurant.