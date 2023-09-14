PHULAY BAY, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE ELEVATES GASTRONOMY WITH NEW MICHELIN-STARRED CHEF AND REIMAGINED SEAFOOD RESTAURANT

Krabi, Thailand – September 2023 – Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, the ultra-luxurious sanctuary on the serene shores of the Andaman Sea, will redefine the culinary scene in Southern Thailand this October as it welcomes a new Michelin-starred Executive Chef, Christian Herrgesell, and unveils its reimagined seafood restaurant, Lae Lay.

Chef Christian will introduce world-class gastronomy to Krabi’s golden shores. A leading chef and concept creator from Germany, he spent 10 years at the famous Restaurant Tim Raue in Berlin, which holds two Michelin stars and has been ranked on “The World’s 50 Best” list every year since 2014. He is no stranger to Phulay Bay, having delighted diners as a guest chef during the resort’s most recent festive celebrations, during which he crafted a sublime six-course set dinner.

As Executive Chef, Christian now returns to Phulay Bay to create extraordinary epicurean occasions for in-house guests and visiting diners alike. He will leave his distinct signature upon all of the resort’s acclaimed dining venues, including Sri Trang, the exquisite Thai restaurant, Jampoon, which showcases outstanding international cuisine, Plai Fah, the casual poolside lounge, and Chomtawan, the serene sunset bar.