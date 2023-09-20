Mastercard showcases innovative cybersecurity solutions that safeguard trust in the digital ecosystem at the BOT Digital Finance Conference 2023

• Market intelligence solutions : The data-driven SpendingPulse solution reveals market insights on consumer spending habits and analyzes in-store and online retail transactions across all payment methods. Prioritizing data privacy, the system uses anonymized and aggregated sales data from the Mastercard network. This approach safeguards consumer information and allows businesses to derive significant benefits, enabling them to enhance their operations based on these insights.

• Digital identity verification solutions : Ekata’s proprietary technology validates customers’ identities and assesses risk using sophisticated data science and machine learning, allowing businesses to prevent fake user accounts, make accurate payment authorization decisions, combat transaction frauds, and reduce frictions for customers.

• Behavioral biometrics and device intelligence solutions : Delivered by a Mastercard online user verification solution company NuData, the technology looks at how users behave and evaluates risky patterns across devices. The solutions are designed to help businesses verify users based on their behaviors and mitigate threats that bypass bot detection tools in real time without adding unnecessary disruptions to customers.