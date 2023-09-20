Mastercard showcases innovative cybersecurity solutions that safeguard trust in the digital ecosystem at the BOT Digital Finance Conference 2023
BANGKOK – September 15, 2023 – Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, today showcased leading cybersecurity solutions with a range of identity, cyber and AI technologies at the BOT Digital Finance Conference 2023. The solutions empower businesses, improve customer experiences and data protection while managing risks across payment journeys and supply chain networks.
Mastercard's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions spans a multitude of critical areas. Themed 'Fueling the data-driven future’ the showcase includes:
• Market intelligence solutions: The data-driven SpendingPulse solution reveals market insights on consumer spending habits and analyzes in-store and online retail transactions across all payment methods. Prioritizing data privacy, the system uses anonymized and aggregated sales data from the Mastercard network. This approach safeguards consumer information and allows businesses to derive significant benefits, enabling them to enhance their operations based on these insights.
• Digital identity verification solutions: Ekata’s proprietary technology validates customers’ identities and assesses risk using sophisticated data science and machine learning, allowing businesses to prevent fake user accounts, make accurate payment authorization decisions, combat transaction frauds, and reduce frictions for customers.
• Behavioral biometrics and device intelligence solutions: Delivered by a Mastercard online user verification solution company NuData, the technology looks at how users behave and evaluates risky patterns across devices. The solutions are designed to help businesses verify users based on their behaviors and mitigate threats that bypass bot detection tools in real time without adding unnecessary disruptions to customers.
• Third-party risk assessment solutions: The artificial intelligence and data analytics technology by RiskRecon helps safeguard companies’ digital ecosystem from third-party and supply chain risks. With cybersecurity ratings and assessments, companies can also achieve better risk outcomes with customized plans tuned to match their risk priorities.