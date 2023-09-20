To turn Thailand into Asia’s No. 1 health hub, Informa Markets showcases two events

The growth of the dietary supplements market in Asia Pacific marked up to US$187 billion and is expected to achieve US$229 billion in 2025, at a growth rate of 6%. Key markets are mainly China, Japan, and India while markets of high growth potential are Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. Likewise, the dietary supplements market in Thailand boasts constant growth, that is, from US$190 billion in 2021 expected to US$239 billion in 2025 at a growth rate of 9%.

Informa Markets thus joins forces with government and private sectors, organizing "Food Ingredients Asia 2023," or "Fi Asia 2023" – a food ingredient product, technology, and innovation event for the food and beverage industry in Asia.

The event is complemented by the collaboration of “Vitafoods Asia 2023” – Asia’s No. 1 food ingredient product, technology, and innovation for dietary supplements and health products event, between September 20-22, 2023, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

Rungphech said: Fi Asia 2023 heightens the reputation of Asia’s No.1 event that unlocks opportunities for entrepreneurs to share and update global food trends, aiming at amplifying potential and ensuring local raw material and beverage operators are well-armed for the global arena. This year’s Fi Asia is revamped to give a more modern sense, solidifying our position as the tastemaker, being a hub that gathers raw materials from every corner of the world. Thus, it proves Thailand’s potential to become a platform for raw material exports in the future. Within the event, you can meet over 1,000 operators and product owners and over 30,000 local and international buyers from 45 countries around the globe.

The number of visitors to Fi Asia 2023 is expected to be more than 21,000 while the trade value would soar beyond THB500 million. Besides, the event will be an economic stimulus, generating over THB180 million spending of foreigners for Thailand.

With respect to Vitafoods Asia 2023, it targets to propel Thailand toward becoming a hub for dietary supplement and extract innovations, “unlocking” limitations in dietary extract quality, being a creditable manufacturer and solution provider, through to “broadening opportunities” for business connection.

This event hence serves as an unmissable opportunity for operators to engage with buyers and manufacturers, as well as expand international business networks, which can result in product optimization, enhanced quality and production performance, and ensure good health of Thai and Asian consumers, scaling up market opportunities to the Asia-Pacific and global level.

This year is the second time Vitafoods Asia 2023 will take place in Thailand. The event will be even more special occupying 15,000 sqm to accommodate business networks and over 460 dietary supplement innovators.

With those preparations, more than 30,000 visitors are expected for both events, which will generate added value and shape solid business networks in the future.

We would love to invite those who are seeking business opportunities, ideas, and wish to discover Thailand’s potential and become one of the drivers to turn Thailand into Asia’s No. 1 health hub to “Fi Asia 2023” which will occupy Halls 1-4 and “Vitafoods Asia 2023” in Halls 5-7, LG floor, between September 20-22, 2023, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.