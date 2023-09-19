Amari Watergate Bangkok Receives Prestigious Accolades in the Haute Grandeur Global Awards 2023

The Haute Grandeur Global Awards is a globally trusted Awards initiative, is building its reputation as the world’s leading awards programme by rewarding outstanding hotel, spa and restaurant experiences, and known for its impartial judging. The Awards are regarded as the pinnacle of achievement in global hospitality.

Amari Watergate Bangkok's recognition in multiple categories highlights its outstanding achievements:

- **Best Destination Hotel in Asia**: Acknowledging the hotel's ability to create a captivating guest experience that reflects the essence of Asia's cultural diversity.

- **Best Luxury Hotel in Asia**: Recognising the hotel's dedication to delivering luxury, impeccable service, and attention to detail that truly define a world-class experience.

- **Best Hotel Service in Thailand**: Commending the hotel's genuine and attentive service, setting a standard of excellence for the hospitality industry.

Amari Watergate Bangkok has become a symbol of refined luxury and authentic Thai hospitality in the heart of the city, and a favourite for both leisure and business travellers alike. Amari Watergate Bangkok is an optimal choice for the MICE industry. It delivers exceptional services for corporate events, conferences, and exhibitions, tailored to meet the unique needs and preferences of MICE clients.