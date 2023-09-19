“Wine Down & Discover” at Twenty & One: Three Organic Wines + Tapas for Only

These exceptional labels can be enjoyed alongside a choice of tapas-style plates from around the world, with a rotating menu that could include such delights as Cheese & Charcuterie platter, 4 fresh Korean oysters, Spanish gambas al ajillo and Pizza Margherita.

Just a few minutes’ walk from Asoke BTS skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, in the heart of Bangkok’s most vibrant commercial district, Twenty & One Bar is the perfect option for anyone seeking a stylish spot to unwind and stay connected. Open all day long, from 06.00 to 22.30 hrs, this inviting venue sets the stage for a full spectrum of social and business occasions, from a morning coffee, light daytime bites and afternoon tea, to co-working, chic evening drinks and upbeat entertainment.

The new “Wine Down & Discover” promotion is available daily, from 17.00 to 21.00 hrs.

For more information about Twenty & One Bar at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, pleaseclick here.