“Wine Down & Discover” at Twenty & One: Three Organic Wines + Tapas for Only
Twenty & One Bar, the stylish new social venue at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, is inviting hotel guests and local residents to “Wine Down & Discover” with an enticing new promotion that offers the chance to sample three organic fine wines and savor a selection of appetizing tapas treats!
Ideal for long lunches, after-work relaxation or cosmopolitan evenings with a partner, friends or colleagues, “Wine Down & Discover” offers three glasses of premium organic wine and 1 selected tapas plate for the highly attractive price of THB 799++.
Wine lovers can sip a glass of Gruber Röschitz Grüner Veltliner, an elegant Austrian white, which is made using 100% Grüner Veltliner grapes to create a vivid color and taste with hints of spice and citrus fruit. This is followed by a glass of Marco Barba Barbolla Pét-Nat, a lively, naturally sparkling wine from the vineyards of Veneto, Italy, which is crafted using handpicked grapes and features natural flavors and delicate aromas. Finally, Matthieu Barret Coulet Petit Ours Brun is a full-bodied biodynamic red from the sun-kissed hills of France’s Rhône Valley and exudes the essence of dark fruits and earthy spices.
These exceptional labels can be enjoyed alongside a choice of tapas-style plates from around the world, with a rotating menu that could include such delights as Cheese & Charcuterie platter, 4 fresh Korean oysters, Spanish gambas al ajillo and Pizza Margherita.
Just a few minutes’ walk from Asoke BTS skytrain and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, in the heart of Bangkok’s most vibrant commercial district, Twenty & One Bar is the perfect option for anyone seeking a stylish spot to unwind and stay connected. Open all day long, from 06.00 to 22.30 hrs, this inviting venue sets the stage for a full spectrum of social and business occasions, from a morning coffee, light daytime bites and afternoon tea, to co-working, chic evening drinks and upbeat entertainment.
The new “Wine Down & Discover” promotion is available daily, from 17.00 to 21.00 hrs.
For more information about Twenty & One Bar at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, pleaseclick here.