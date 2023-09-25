Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection Celebrates Its Opening with Enticing Stay Packages

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection– part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of 31 extraordinary hotel brands – brings the art of storytelling to life in Thong Lor, Sukhumvit, one of the city’s most vibrant districts and the go-to destination for those seeking an eclectic mix of cuisine, culture, and entertainment.

To celebrate the opening, the hotel offers special deals which will be available from September 30, 2023 onwards: Member Rate Stay for Breakfast, Globetrotter Package, Ultimate Dining – 7 Courses, and Ultimate Dining – 10 Courses.

Starting at THB 7,053++ per night, the “Member Rate Stay for Breakfast” grants guests daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children aged below twelve, 5,000 Bonus Points per night and a special rate of THB 1,600++ per night for one extra guest.

The “Globetrotter Package” includes daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children aged below twelve, 5,000 Bonus points per night, all-day free-flow coffee/tea and selected soft drinks, 3 alcoholic beverages (local beer, house wine, selected cocktails), or 3 selected snacks available from 10:30 am to 10:00 pm at EKKALUCK Bar or the rooftop pool. Moreover, an extra guest can enjoy a special rate of THB 2,300++ per night. Rates start at THB 7,853++ per night.

Designed with foodies in mind, the “Ultimate Dining – 7 Courses” deal comes with perks such as daily breakfast for 2 adults and 2 children aged below twelve, 5,000 bonus points per night, a special rate for an extra guest of THB 5,600++ per night and a daily 7-course signature dinner by Chef Wuttisak Wuttiamporn at EKKALUCK. A wine pairing is also available for an additional charge. The rates for this package begin at THB 10,353++ per night.