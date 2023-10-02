Carrier Thailand Unleashes the Power of Eight with New XCT8 VRF Solution

Carrier Thailand introduces its all new XCT8, a power-packed variable refrigerant flow (VRF) solution customized to deliver cooling for buildings. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions.

When it comes to any building, ensuring the comfort of its occupants is an absolute necessity. A key player in delivering that comfort is the air conditioning system. This is where Carrier’s XCT8 VRF with eight key features transforms the landscape of indoor climate control.

Carrier understands that no two buildings are the same and customers can choose the ideal fit for their unique needs. Therefore, the flexible Carrier XCT8 comes with numerous options for efficiency, space and cost, allowing customers to tailor the system according to their specific demands. With the ability to have 4,000 combinations, Carrier’s XCT8 boasts incredible flexibility and offers the industry’s highest capacity of up to 120 HP, with the possibility of connecting with 128 indoor units.