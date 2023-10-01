ONYX Hospitality Group Triumphs with Double Win at the HR Asia Awards

The ‘HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia’ award, organized by HR Asia magazine, is an annual recognition that celebrates outstanding organizations known for creating workplaces where employees feel valued, inspired, and engaged. This accolade is bestowed following a rigorous assessment process that evaluates companies across various categories, contributing to enhancing employer brand, understanding employee needs, fostering sustainability, promoting organizational collaboration, and encouraging employee engagement through surveys.

"At ONYX Hospitality Group, our unwavering vision is to be the best medium-sized hotel management company in Southeast Asia. Central to this vision is our steadfast commitment to the well-being and professional growth of our valued employees. We offer a comprehensive suite of benefits and programs designed to enrich both their personal and professional lives, ranging from flexible work arrangements and wellness initiatives to ongoing training and team-building activities," stated Ms. Saranya Wattanasirisuk, Senior Vice President of Human Resources.

"We are exceptionally proud to receive these prestigious distinctions as one of ‘HR Asia's Best Companies to Work For in Asia’ and recipients of the ‘HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Awards’. We consider it our duty to maintain a workplace that not only empowers our employees to achieve excellence in their careers but also nurtures a sense of belonging and collaboration within our organization to realize our vision. At ONYX Hospitality Group, our people are our most valuable asset, and these awards reflect our steadfast commitment to their well-being and growth," Ms. Saranya added.

A key pillar of ONYX Hospitality Group’s human resource development strategy is hands-on learning, as evidenced by the Group’s collaboration with leading Thai universities. The ONYX Academy Programs provide an extensive array of educational and developmental initiatives, spanning general courses to advanced management and leadership training. Partnering with esteemed institutions such as Lobster Ink, LinkedIn Learning, eCornell, and Harvard Business School Online, ONYX Academy empowers the workforce with the knowledge and skills required to excel in their respective roles.

"ONYX Hospitality Group is dedicated to nurturing the next generation of service professionals through specialized training programs and educational internships for university students, creating equal opportunities and thereby strengthening the Group’s presence as a prominent player in the hospitality industry with deep Thai roots.

ONYX Hospitality Group prioritises building enduring business relationships and partnerships, collaborating closely with visionary partners who are also committed to sustainable growth and regional expansion, whilst ensuring the essence of Thai hospitality remains prevalent. Extensive in-market resources allow ONYX to optimize its connections and expertise, and alongside its valuable employees and know-how, create customized solutions to ensure partners achieve their overall goals.

Picture from lelf Khun Saranya Watanasirisuk SVP, Corporate Human Resources, Khun Yuthachai Charanachitta CEO, ONYX Hospitality Group