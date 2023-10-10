BGC named HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023

BG Container Glass Public Company Limited or BGC, a subsidiary of Bangkok Glass Group, has won the “HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023” award, a recognition bestowed upon leading employers in Asia by HR Asia Magazine. This accolade signifies HR excellence, acknowledging companies with exceptional human resource practices that truly foster employee engagement which aligns with Bangkok Glass Group’s unwavering commitment to human resource policies.

Mr. Silparat Watthanakasetr, CEO of BGC, said, “Bangkok Glass Public Company Limited or BG, our parent company, puts a great emphasis on human resources, recognizing that our people are our most valuable asset driving our success. The award we have received is a testament to our commitment and dedication to our employees’ well-being. Beyond fostering employee development, we invest in initiatives that enhance their overall quality of life, create a positive workplace experience through various activities, cultivate a proper working environment, and promote a culture of teamwork. Moreover, we have created a space where employees can unleash their full potential as we believe that every employee contributes to our organization’s sustainable growth.”