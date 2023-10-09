NEW-LOOK LA TAVOLA TRANSPORTS DINERS TO EXPLORE THE WONDERS OF ITALY'S

La Tavola is perfectly suited for every occasion, including special occasions, romantic couples’ evenings, fun-filled family meals, and gastronomic get-togethers with close friends and colleagues. Every meal will be enhanced by the warm, friendly embrace of Italian hospitality and heritage, with a design concept that draws inspiration from the captivating coastal charm of Italy, presenting natural lines with marble patterns contrasted with the curved arch in an extensive wine area that doubles as an art gallery, adding an extra layer of flair. Every element from the furnishings to the glassware, is designed to enrich the culinary journey.

Embark on a journey to savor the sweet and joyful life, the Italian way, at La Tavola—a place where coming together around a table is more than dining; it's an opportunity to relish delectable meals and create cherished dining memories.

La Tavola will open daily for lunch (11.30-14.30 hrs) and dinner (18.00-22.30 hrs). To experience this exciting new era of Italian cuisine at Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, please call +66 (0) 2 125 5020 or click here.

About Chef Not, Waranyu Pansakul

As the current Sous Chef Italian, Chef Nott oversees the operations at La Tavola, ensuring that the entire culinary operation continues to uphold an immersive culinary credo and provides an experience that meets international standards. This includes consistently presenting innovative and creative Italian cuisine that aims to satisfy customers and achieve excellence.

Known for his ability to fuse innovative global flavors to classic Italian cuisine, you can experience Chef Nott’s five signature dishes at La Tavola. Indulge in his unique technique, which enhances each ingredient to its peak of maturity and texture.

For more information, please call 02-125-5000 and visit us on Instagram and Facebook

@LaTavolabkk, @RenaissanceBangkokRatchaprasongHotel, add LINE: @renaissancebkk and our website www.renaissancebangkok.com to keep up with our latest news and promotions.

Hashtags us: #latavolaitalian | #latavolaatrenaissancebangkok