"ICONSIAM" Collaborates with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort"

ICONSIAM, a global landmark along the Chao Phraya River, collaborates with Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, unveils a 10-meter-tall majestic Olaf representation at River Park in the event “Celebrate Like Never Before at ICONSIAM”. This grand celebration not only commemorates the 5th anniversary of ICONSIAM as a global destination and leading travel hotspot but also marks the highly anticipated opening of "World of Frozen," the world's first and largest "Frozen" themed land at Hong Kong Disneyland on Nov 20.

For the first time in the world, visitors have the opportunity to witness the magnificent Olaf representation, leaning on a triangular pillow with “Frozen” themed patterns that is exclusively designed for ICONSIAM to reflect the uniqueness of Thailand. This grand opening took place today, October 11, at River Park, G Floor, ICONSIAM, in the presence of Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. and Mr. Michael Moriarty, Managing Director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, and the beloved “Frozen” friends, Anna and Elsa, alongside the renowned Thai artist Achiraya Nitibhon (Ally).

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Co., Ltd. said “This is yet another significant collaboration, working with global partners to create something extremely unique and special. ICONSIAM has set up the River Park space for the launch of the majestic “Olaf” from the famous animated film Frozen, designed exclusively for Thailand where a giant Olaf leaning on a triangle pillow for the first time in the world. This one-of-a-kind event will provide visitors from near and far with unforgettable experiences like never before.”



