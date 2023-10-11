No Tricks, But Treat Yourself to a Haunting “Harvest Halloween Dinner” at Reap Factory

Is inviting guests and local residents to celebrate Halloween in style this year with a spine-tingling dining experience, filled with devilish dishes and decorations to create fun for the whole family!

Staged on the most frightening night of the year, 31st October 2023, the “Harvest Halloween Dinner” will showcase a spooky selection of international dishes, including plenty of tasty treats – and no tricks – for all ages! Diners can tuck into mini monster burgers, Halloween pizzas, pasta meat hands and much more, alongside a sublime selection of seafood on ice, prime cold cuts, premium cheeses, and Thai appetizers

Guests can also discover sushi, sashimi and more at the Japanese Station, freshly-made Italian dishes at the Pasta Station, hot Thai dishes, and grilled meats and seafood, cooked to-order by our talented chefs. And of course, every dinner can end on a sweet note with Halloween themed desserts including chocolate mousse RIP, dirt pudding, bloody chocolate fondue and more!





So, gather your loved ones and little monsters for a haunting dining experience this Halloween at Reap Factory. A live DJ will keep everyone entertained and kids will love the creepy face painting!