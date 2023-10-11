No Tricks, But Treat Yourself to a Haunting “Harvest Halloween Dinner” at Reap Factory
No Tricks, But Treat Yourself to a Haunting “Harvest Halloween Dinner” at Reap Factory Reap Factory, the international culinary marketplace at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20
Is inviting guests and local residents to celebrate Halloween in style this year with a spine-tingling dining experience, filled with devilish dishes and decorations to create fun for the whole family!
Staged on the most frightening night of the year, 31st October 2023, the “Harvest Halloween Dinner” will showcase a spooky selection of international dishes, including plenty of tasty treats – and no tricks – for all ages! Diners can tuck into mini monster burgers, Halloween pizzas, pasta meat hands and much more, alongside a sublime selection of seafood on ice, prime cold cuts, premium cheeses, and Thai appetizers
Guests can also discover sushi, sashimi and more at the Japanese Station, freshly-made Italian dishes at the Pasta Station, hot Thai dishes, and grilled meats and seafood, cooked to-order by our talented chefs. And of course, every dinner can end on a sweet note with Halloween themed desserts including chocolate mousse RIP, dirt pudding, bloody chocolate fondue and more!
So, gather your loved ones and little monsters for a haunting dining experience this Halloween at Reap Factory. A live DJ will keep everyone entertained and kids will love the creepy face painting!
The Harvest Halloween Dinner at Reap Factory will be staged on Halloween night, Tuesday 31st October 2023, from 18.00 to 22.00 hrs. This fang-tastic feast is priced at just THB 999++ per person. A two-hour free-flow beverage package, including a selection of organic, biodynamic and natural wines, a choice of three cocktails, beers and spirits, is priced at THB 599++ per person. To save more, pay THB 1,300++ per person for both buffet dinner and 2-hour free flow.
To book your place at this unmissable event, please visit https://bit.ly/ResReTw, email [email protected] or call +66 (0) 2127 5920.
Launched in July 2023, Reap Factory is the vibrant all-day restaurant that celebrates the bounty of a successful harvest. It hosts a Saturday Harvest Brunch and Harvest Buffet Dinners every Thursday and Friday evening, featuring an appetizing array of healthy Thai and international cuisine, crafted using local and seasonal produce and presented in a rustic, farmhouse kitchen style.
For more information about Reap Factory at Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok Sukhumvit 20, please click here.