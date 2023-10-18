IVF & Women Clinic (IWC) enters its 10th year with unwavering commitment

With a pregnancy success rate of 73% and the capability to prevent hundreds of cases of genetic disorders from being passed from parents to offspring, we have emphasized our success over the past 10 years. Additionally, we have enhanced the potential and recognize the importance of the new generation of women who are interested in technology and innovation. Planning for parenthood when ready is made possible with the expertise of our medical team, which has over 20 years of experience.

Dr. Waranya Sirithanasan, an obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in reproductive medicine and the treatment of infertility, is one of the experts on our medical team. She states, “Today, the societal norms, work commitments, and the role of women have undergone significant changes, leading to a different lifestyle compared to the past. Hence, the egg-freezing program is designed to cater to women of this era. It serves as a tool to help achieve the goal of having a child when they are ready and stable. Women who are interested can start consulting with a physician to discuss and plan for their future from an early stage”.