IVF & Women Clinic (IWC) enters its 10th year with unwavering commitment. We continuously strive to help you build a warm family, enhance happiness within your family, and not only increase the chances of pregnancy but also ensure a healthy, robust, and genetically sound child. We employ the latest medical technology and innovations, coupled with personalized treatment adjustments, to achieve the best possible outcomes.
“We make the impossible, possible.”
Assoc. Prof. Dr. Phattaraphum Phophong, an obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in reproductive medicine and the treatment of infertility, discusses the origins of the IWC clinic, which stemmed from a keen interest in genetics. Genes play a crucial role in human development, differentiating people based on nationality, characteristics, and individual identity. Dr. Phophong is passionate about utilizing genetic advancements in the treatment of infertility and genetic disorders, making genetics a strong focal point for these purposes.
Hence, the birth of the IWC clinic, which now marks a decade of excellence in realizing the aspirations of families dealing with infertility and those seeking to safeguard their offspring from genetic disorders. Currently, parenthood planning is highly popular, with a growing understanding of in vitro fertilization (IVF), among the general population. This has led to an expansion in the target demographic, spanning various professions and age groups because of standardized IVF procedures and increased success rates.
With a pregnancy success rate of 73% and the capability to prevent hundreds of cases of genetic disorders from being passed from parents to offspring, we have emphasized our success over the past 10 years. Additionally, we have enhanced the potential and recognize the importance of the new generation of women who are interested in technology and innovation. Planning for parenthood when ready is made possible with the expertise of our medical team, which has over 20 years of experience.
Dr. Waranya Sirithanasan, an obstetrician-gynecologist specializing in reproductive medicine and the treatment of infertility, is one of the experts on our medical team. She states, “Today, the societal norms, work commitments, and the role of women have undergone significant changes, leading to a different lifestyle compared to the past. Hence, the egg-freezing program is designed to cater to women of this era. It serves as a tool to help achieve the goal of having a child when they are ready and stable. Women who are interested can start consulting with a physician to discuss and plan for their future from an early stage”.
At the IWC clinic, we have many mothers who have successfully conceived at the age of 40 and beyond. This is due to the continuous development of our medical team and the utilization of cutting-edge technologies. Regardless of whether couples face genetic disorders or female health-related issues such as blocked fallopian tubes, pelvic adhesion, endometriosis, or even male fertility issues, these are all factors contributing to fertility challenges. Conceiving naturally in such cases is often highly unlikely.
Therefore, we focus on addressing the individualized needs of each patient, also known as Personalized Treatment, to enable our medical team to design treatments tailored to each patient. This approach enhances efficiency and reduces unnecessary medical costs.