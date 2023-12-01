CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY’S DELECTABLE DINING EXPERIENCES IN THAILAND

With more than 50 hotels and resorts all across the kingdom, including popular destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Krabi and Chiang Rai, and a series of exclusive offers for Marriott Bonvoy members, friends and families can enjoy a festive season to remember in the “Land of Smiles.” Here is a selection of these enticing offerings…

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has revealed its “Christmas Celebrations,” which include a breath-taking buffet at Rain Tree Café featuring a whole roasted turkey, premium seafood, lamb rack, the chef’s special dishes and much more. Alternatively, The St. Regis Bangkok will host a series of “Exquisite Gastronomic Experiences” at IGNIV, its Michelin-starred Swiss restaurant, and VIU, the 12th floor dining destination, including a superb “Christmas Eve Brunch & Dinner” and “Christmas Day Brunch,” a luxurious “New Year’s Eve Brunch & Dinner” and celebratory “New Year’s Day Brunch.”

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok presents “A Taste of Christmas” with a fantastic family feast at JW Café, including all the traditional Christmas favorites, while Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is inviting diners to step into a magical season of festive culinary experiences at Goji Kitchen + Bar and Akira Back, plus a glittering 38th floor countdown party at ABar Rooftop on New Year’s Eve, and Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok is staging a fun-filled family “Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner” at MoMo Café.