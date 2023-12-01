CELEBRATE THE FESTIVE SEASON WITH MARRIOTT BONVOY’S DELECTABLE DINING EXPERIENCES IN THAILAND
Marriott Bonvoy is ringing in the holiday season in Thailand with an amazing array of festive dining experiences for hotel guests and local residents who want to come together and celebrate Christmas and New Year in style.
With more than 50 hotels and resorts all across the kingdom, including popular destinations such as Bangkok, Phuket, Koh Samui, Hua Hin, Krabi and Chiang Rai, and a series of exclusive offers for Marriott Bonvoy members, friends and families can enjoy a festive season to remember in the “Land of Smiles.” Here is a selection of these enticing offerings…
The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok has revealed its “Christmas Celebrations,” which include a breath-taking buffet at Rain Tree Café featuring a whole roasted turkey, premium seafood, lamb rack, the chef’s special dishes and much more. Alternatively, The St. Regis Bangkok will host a series of “Exquisite Gastronomic Experiences” at IGNIV, its Michelin-starred Swiss restaurant, and VIU, the 12th floor dining destination, including a superb “Christmas Eve Brunch & Dinner” and “Christmas Day Brunch,” a luxurious “New Year’s Eve Brunch & Dinner” and celebratory “New Year’s Day Brunch.”
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok presents “A Taste of Christmas” with a fantastic family feast at JW Café, including all the traditional Christmas favorites, while Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is inviting diners to step into a magical season of festive culinary experiences at Goji Kitchen + Bar and Akira Back, plus a glittering 38th floor countdown party at ABar Rooftop on New Year’s Eve, and Courtyard by Marriott Bangkok is staging a fun-filled family “Christmas Eve Buffet Dinner” at MoMo Café.
At Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, Kissuisen, the new Japanese restaurant, is elevating the festive season with crafted omakase menus for Christmas (December 23-25) and New Year’s Eve, while Yào Restaurant will also be giving its New Year celebrations a unique Asian twist, including special set menus and a pre-countdown experience at Yào Rooftop Bar. At Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, exquisite Italian delights can be savored at La Tavola, alongside more traditional festive fare at Flavors.
Guests who want to spend a tropical holiday season in Southern Thailand can head to Phulay Bay, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Krabi, where Michelin-starred Chef Christian Herrgesell will present a sublime six-course Christmas Eve menu, followed by a mesmerizing multi-course fine-dining menu on New Year’s Eve, and JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa will be ringing in the holiday season with a bountiful Christmas Day buffet and a dazzling beachfront dining extravaganza on New Year’s Eve. At Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, Chao Leh Kitchen sets the stage for a “BBQ Seafood Buffet” this Christmas Eve and Day. Celebrate the last day of the year in style at its “Glitz & Glam Masquerade Party!” with dinner at Chao Leh Kitchen and after-party at The Deck Beach Club Patong! Alternatively enjoy extravagant evening at Akara Grand Ballroom.
W Koh Samui is inviting diners to dive into an opulent Christmas Eve buffet at The Kitchen Table, including free-flow drinks and live entertainment, and New Year’s Eve at NAMU will feature a sensational six-course dinner, personally crafted by Chef Taka with a live beachside band and optional wine or sake pairings. Sheraton Hua Hin Resort & Spa is toasting the New Year in true Thai style with a “Tropical Paradise Celebration,” including a beachside dinner, live DJ, fireworks and more.
Finally, in the exotic far north of Thailand, Le Méridien Chiang Rai Resort has revealed a full festive calendar of dining experiences at Favola, its enchanting Italian riverside restaurant. Guests can choose from the “Christmas Eve Dinner” and “Christmas Day Brunch,” both of which showcase an enticing array of delicacies including roasted turkey, honey-glazed ham and a live barbecue. Then on New Year’s Eve, “Le Marché” is a dinner and party with an exclusive performance by Petite of The Voice Thailand.
For more information and to discover all of Marriott Bonvoy’s sparkling festive experiences in Thailand, including exclusive discounts for Marriott Bonvoy members, please visit: marriottbonvoyasia.com/R+B/local-discount/thailand-festive-offers.