BTS Group selected as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) member for the sixth consecutive year
The company also cemented its place as the “World’s Most Sustainable Transportation Company” for the fourth consecutive year.
BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited or BTS Group has been selected as an index constituent of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) 2023 in the emerging markets sector for the sixth consecutive year, further reinforcing its position as the first and only transportation company from Thailand to be listed within the DJSI. Furthermore, BTS Group was ranked number one globally within the Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure sector for the fourth consecutive year.
The Company’s success in being the world’s most sustainable transportation company has proven to be a great source of pride to both the organisation and the nation. The company’s excellent sustainability performance has greatly reflected the progress in sustainable development within Thailand, as well as demonstrating the commitment of the Company to conduct business responsibly in accordance with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals or UN SDGs.
Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the BTS Group and the Sustainability Committee stated, “This is an outstanding achievement and pride of the company to be nationally recognised and ranked in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index "DJSI" for the sixth consecutive year and ranked number one in the world in the category of the transportation and transportation infrastructure for four consecutive years. It is with immense gratitude and pride for BTS Group, a Thai company working to serve the Thai people, to cement its place on the international stage the world most sustainable transportation company.”
BTS Group’s operational approach has actively adhered to the basis of sustainable practices by integrating environmental and social focus, coupled with economic growth and good corporate governance principles, to continuously and sustainably grow its business. At the same time, the Company dedicates its results on the creation of positive impact for communities, society, and the environment. Since the SkyTrain’s opening in 1999, the most notable positive impact created has been achieved by the SkyTrain’s facilitation to allow passengers to avoid over 2.1 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent, a major cause of global warming, from 4 billion passenger trips, equivalent to planting 222 million trees. Aside from this, BTS Group is the world’s first and only carbon neutral rail transportation company and continues to remain carbon neutral as part of our long-term climate strategy.
The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices or DJSI, powered by S&P Global, are a family of indices evaluating the sustainability performance of corporates, broadly recognised worldwide. The evaluation aims to ensure companies’ commitment to management disciplines, which have been demonstrated in prudent financial and investment practices, sustainable management policies and viable business progression, covering all three sustainability dimensions; ESG as well as responsibility for all stakeholders. In 2023, over 13,500 companies in over 61 industries across the world were assessed in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA).