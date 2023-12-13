BTS Group selected as Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) member for the sixth consecutive year

Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman of the BTS Group and the Sustainability Committee stated, “This is an outstanding achievement and pride of the company to be nationally recognised and ranked in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index "DJSI" for the sixth consecutive year and ranked number one in the world in the category of the transportation and transportation infrastructure for four consecutive years. It is with immense gratitude and pride for BTS Group, a Thai company working to serve the Thai people, to cement its place on the international stage the world most sustainable transportation company.”

BTS Group’s operational approach has actively adhered to the basis of sustainable practices by integrating environmental and social focus, coupled with economic growth and good corporate governance principles, to continuously and sustainably grow its business. At the same time, the Company dedicates its results on the creation of positive impact for communities, society, and the environment. Since the SkyTrain’s opening in 1999, the most notable positive impact created has been achieved by the SkyTrain’s facilitation to allow passengers to avoid over 2.1 million tonnes carbon dioxide equivalent, a major cause of global warming, from 4 billion passenger trips, equivalent to planting 222 million trees. Aside from this, BTS Group is the world’s first and only carbon neutral rail transportation company and continues to remain carbon neutral as part of our long-term climate strategy.