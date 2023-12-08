MADI PAIDI BANGKOK, AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION UNVEIL

Madi Paidi Bangkok, Autograph Collection, the stylish new boutique hotel which brings the art of storytelling to life in Thong Lor, Bangkok’s trendiest district, is celebrating its inaugural festive season by infusing the spirit of Christmas with a modern and highly authentic local twist.

The hotel has collaborated with PHKA, the contemporary Thai design studio, to reveal a Christmas tree that bursts with creativity and originality. Crafted using natural and native materials, including woven rattan, rachis (dried grass) and organic yarn used in Northern Thai hill-tribe clothing, this tree is a vibrant and dynamic celebration of light and color. Designed to capture the explosive energy and excitement of firework displays, it is blessed with bold and brilliant hues that burst like rockets in the night sky, to evoke a sense of wonder and awe.

To add an extra layer of cultural authenticity, the design includes playful and rhythmic shapes that are designed to resembled traditional Thai ornaments, while the purple and gold color palette reflects Madi Paidi Bangkok’s interior design and hotel logo.