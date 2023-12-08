MARRIOTT BONVOY TEES OFF TO RAISE OVER THREE MILLION BAHT FOR CHILDREN’S CHARITIES IN THAILAND

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is celebrating the success of the 2nd Annual Marriott Bonvoy Thailand Charity Golf Day, which was played in Phuket on Friday 3rd November 2023, and saw more than 150 golfers and business leaders tee-off to change the lives of disadvantaged children in the “Land of Smiles.”

Hosted at Blue Canyon Country Club’s beautiful yet challenging Lake Course, this important event achieved its goal of raising over THB 3 million to support three highly worthwhile charitable foundations: Save the Children Thailand, Scholars of Sustenance Thailand, and Asia Center Foundation Phuket. Marriott Bonvoy would like to thank everybody involved in making this such a fantastic occasion, including its guests, associates and key sponsors BMW, LG Business Solutions and Asset World Corporation.

Following the event, which marked Thailand’s biggest charity golf day, a cheque was presented in a ceremony at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town on 8th December. All the proceeds will now be pledged directly to these three organizations, which work tirelessly to nourish, educate and empower young people in underprivileged communities across Thailand.