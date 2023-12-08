MARRIOTT BONVOY TEES OFF TO RAISE OVER THREE MILLION BAHT FOR CHILDREN’S CHARITIES IN THAILAND
Staged at the Blue Canyon Country Club, the 2nd Annual Marriott Bonvoy Thailand Charity Golf Day, held in Phuket attracts over 150 golfers to support Save the Children Thailand, Scholars of Sustenance Thailand, and the Asia Center Foundation in Phuket.
Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program and marketplace, is celebrating the success of the 2nd Annual Marriott Bonvoy Thailand Charity Golf Day, which was played in Phuket on Friday 3rd November 2023, and saw more than 150 golfers and business leaders tee-off to change the lives of disadvantaged children in the “Land of Smiles.”
Hosted at Blue Canyon Country Club’s beautiful yet challenging Lake Course, this important event achieved its goal of raising over THB 3 million to support three highly worthwhile charitable foundations: Save the Children Thailand, Scholars of Sustenance Thailand, and Asia Center Foundation Phuket. Marriott Bonvoy would like to thank everybody involved in making this such a fantastic occasion, including its guests, associates and key sponsors BMW, LG Business Solutions and Asset World Corporation.
Following the event, which marked Thailand’s biggest charity golf day, a cheque was presented in a ceremony at Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town on 8th December. All the proceeds will now be pledged directly to these three organizations, which work tirelessly to nourish, educate and empower young people in underprivileged communities across Thailand.
“We are delighted by the success of the 2nd Annual Marriott Bonvoy Thailand Charity Golf Day. At Marriott Bonvoy, we are fully committed to improving the lives of disadvantaged people – and especially children – everywhere we operate. In close collaboration with our charitable partners, Save the Children, Scholars of Sustenance, and the Asia Center Foundation, we will continue striving to build a brighter future for children all across the kingdom,” said Mr. Brad Edman, Multi-Property Vice President – Southern Thailand and General Manager at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa.
The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is one of the important initiatives created by the Marriott Business Council Thailand, which is dedicated to giving back to communities. The global network of Marriott Business Councils works closely with 50+ internationally recognized non-profit organizations and hundreds of charities to make a real difference to the lives of local people. This forms an integral part of Marriott’s global social impact and sustainability platform, Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction.
“At Marriott, we believe that we all have the power to drive positive change. We are the guardians of our destinations, and we have a responsibility to nurture them and build a better world for those who call them home. Travel needs to be sustainable, responsible and meaningful – not in the future, but now – and we are proud to work with all our guests, associates and partners to make a lasting impact.” commented Mr. Daryn Hudson, Co-Chair of Marriott’s International Business Councils Thailand, and General Manager at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort.
The Marriott Bonvoy Charity Golf Day is set to return for its third edition in 2024, so stay tuned for further updates! For more information about Marriott’s Serve 360 program, please visit serve360.marriott.com.