CP Group and Mitsubishi Corporation join hands to reduce carbon emissions

On December 16, 2023, Soopakij Chearavanont, Chairman of Charoen Pokphand Group (CP Group), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Tokyo, Japan, alongside Mr. Aiichiro Matsunaga, Executive Vice President and Group CEO, Mitsubishi Corporation's Power Solution Group. The agreement focuses on joint feasibility studies regarding the reduction of carbon emissions in the manufacturing industry in Thailand, with Mr. Saito Ken (H.E. Mr. Saito Ken), Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, presiding over the signing ceremony.

The two groups plan to conduct joint feasibility studies (FS) on the development of carbon-free energy sources throughout Thailand and provide carbon-free energy to the Thai manufacturing industry.

The collaboration between Mitsubishi Corporation and CP Group will support Thailand's energy transition, reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing the competitiveness of the Thai manufacturing industry. Most importantly, it will contribute to Thailand's carbon neutrality goals by 2050 and achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2025.