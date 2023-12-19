B.Grimm Power Partners with Siam City Cement to Spearhead Solar Energy Initiatives.
B.Grimm Power Partners with Siam City Cement to Spearhead Solar Energy Initiatives. Emphasizing doing business with compassion practices, sustainability, and driving national clean energy transformation
B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited and Siam City Cement Public Company Limited have solidified a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at sourcing alternative energy to foster eco-friendly business practices. The joint initiative focuses on the development of rooftop and ground-mounted solar energy projects within the premises of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited in Saraburi Province. This project holds a total production capacity of 102-megawatt peak and will be executed in two phases spanning 5 years.
Dr. Harald Link, President of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, introduced the joint effort between B.Grimm Power and Siam City Cement, initiating solar energy projects across rooftops and ground sites. This strategic collaboration lays the groundwork for tailored electrical energy solutions for Siam City Cement factories, harnessing identified areas with substantial potential to generate eco-friendly electrical energy. Aligned with environmental goals, this initiative not only benefits local communities but also reinforces the sustainability strategies of both organizations. It mirrors B.Grimm Power's steadfast commitment to the vision of Empowering the World Compassionately and drives the pursuit of secure and sustainable energy solutions under the primary strategy of Green Leap - Global and Green. Additionally, B.Grimm Power aims to expand its electricity production capacity to 10,000 megawatts by 2030, encompassing ongoing and forthcoming projects. The organization is resolutely dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, reaffirming its allegiance to a sustainable future.
"The collaboration between B.Grimm Power and Siam City Cement signifies a pivotal alliance between two leading entities driving the country's transition towards modern energy. B.Grimm Power is ready to contribute technological prowess and deploy adept personnel to ensure the success of this partnership” stated Dr. Harald Link.
Mr. Montri Nithikul, Chief Executive Officer of Cement Business under Siam City Cement Public Company Limited, emphasized the company's commitment to conducting ethical business practices while prioritizing environmental responsibility and community welfare (ESG). Aligned with the corporate values of 'Caring About Our Future', Siam City Cement is dedicated to minimizing its carbon footprint across all operations. The company has set a clear objective to promote sustainability, fostering harmonious coexistence with communities, society, and all stakeholders, in accordance with the INSEE Sustainability Ambition 2030.
The collaborative initiative aims to establish rooftop and ground-mounted solar energy projects within the Siam City Cement factory area in Saraburi Province, boasting a total capacity of 102 megawatts. This endeavor is divided into two distinct phases over a period of 5 years. Phase 1 encompasses the development of a total capacity of 80 megawatts, while Phase 2 includes the development of an additional 22 megawatts. This strategic expansion holds the potential to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions by up to 60,000 tons annually.
The collaboration between B.Grimm and Siam City Cement demonstrates progress in business operations within the framework of sustainable development, committed to reducing carbon dioxide emissions and enhancing energy efficiency. This partnership reflects the shared goal of industry leaders to create sustainable and efficient energy solutions, particularly in high-energy-demand sectors. Moreover, it propels Thailand towards sustainable practices and positions the nation as a leader in eco-conscious business operations.