B.Grimm Power Partners with Siam City Cement to Spearhead Solar Energy Initiatives.

B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited and Siam City Cement Public Company Limited have solidified a memorandum of understanding (MOU) aimed at sourcing alternative energy to foster eco-friendly business practices. The joint initiative focuses on the development of rooftop and ground-mounted solar energy projects within the premises of Siam City Cement Public Company Limited in Saraburi Province. This project holds a total production capacity of 102-megawatt peak and will be executed in two phases spanning 5 years.

Dr. Harald Link, President of B.Grimm Power Public Company Limited, introduced the joint effort between B.Grimm Power and Siam City Cement, initiating solar energy projects across rooftops and ground sites. This strategic collaboration lays the groundwork for tailored electrical energy solutions for Siam City Cement factories, harnessing identified areas with substantial potential to generate eco-friendly electrical energy. Aligned with environmental goals, this initiative not only benefits local communities but also reinforces the sustainability strategies of both organizations. It mirrors B.Grimm Power's steadfast commitment to the vision of Empowering the World Compassionately and drives the pursuit of secure and sustainable energy solutions under the primary strategy of Green Leap - Global and Green. Additionally, B.Grimm Power aims to expand its electricity production capacity to 10,000 megawatts by 2030, encompassing ongoing and forthcoming projects. The organization is resolutely dedicated to achieving net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, reaffirming its allegiance to a sustainable future.