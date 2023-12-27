C.P. Group’s annual Human Rights Report reaffirms its commitments
On December 10th, Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. (C.P. Group), Thailand’s largest conglomerate, launched its third annual Human Rights Report. The publication aims to communicate to stakeholders regarding the Group’s efforts in protecting and promoting human rights over the past year, as well as to promote transparency and collaboration with stakeholders on human right issues.
As a large corporation with over 450,000 employees across 21 countries and territories worldwide and with extensive network of supply chains and trade partners, C.P. Group intends for the 2022 Human Rights Report to stimulate constructive discussions to further enhance human rights management across the Group and the wider industry.
Putting your own house in order
Dr. Netithorn Praditsarn, Executive Assistant to Group CEO and Senior Vice President for Global Partnership for Sustainability and Communications for C.P. Group, stated that there are divergent views on human rights, leading to different expectations from different stakeholders – similar to the state of discussions over climate change 30 years ago.
“However, nowadays, human rights are a key performance indicator for leading organizations around the world,” said Dr. Netithorn, who is also serving as the secretary-general and board member of the United Nations Global Compact Network Thailand, Thailand’s largest sustainability network.
Dr. Netithorn emphasized effective that successful human rights management necessitates cooperation from all departments within the organization, as accountability extends beyond the human resources department alone.
“Departments such as HR, sales, procurement, as well as the organization’s partners and stakeholders must understand the importance of the fundamental human rights whilstmust ensuring their operations achieve the Group’s human right goals,” he said. “We must set human rights indicators for all our stakeholders, such as employees, shareholders, customers, trade partners, and communities.”
“All human right efforts must start from within our home, or in the organization, before expanding beyond the fence or outside the organization,” he added.
Human Rights Due Diligence
Dr. Netithorn explained that C.P. Group’s human rights management focuses on driving implementation of the human rights due diligence process in all aspects, with clear, comprehensive policies and transparent communication with all stakeholders.
Each subsidiary within C.P. Group must conduct a human rights impact assessment (HRIA) to understand the human rights risks and impacts within their individual operations and, subsequently, they are required to devise preventative, mitigating, and remedial measures for affected parties, he added.
“Different businesses, such as those in retail or telecommunications, will have different human rights risks depending on their operation and business context,” he said. “After the risks are identified, businesses are encouraged to use technology and innovations, such as artificial intelligence, to assist in implementing human rights policies, evaluating results across all indicators, and addressing salient human rights issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental rights, occupational health and safety, and more.”
“Our priority is to communicate the importance of human rights to everyone in our organization and value chain, in order to advance the organization's journey towards tangible and attainable success in human rights and business”, said Dr. Netithorn.
A turning point in systems management
Dr. Netithorn describes the preparation of the annual Human Rights Report as a turning point that has led to the overhaul of C.P. Group’s human rights management, yielding several benefits.
“As we gather information, we continue to see areas in the work process that can be improved,” he said. “To ensure correct data collection and transparent communication with the public and stakeholders, we must keep a clear, detailed record that can be verified and evaluated, which must then be updated based upon changes and progress every year.”
Netithorn added that C.P. Group’s Human Rights Report is written in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.
Using technology to tackle inequality
C.P. Group’s human rights efforts also include tackling inequality across the wider society. The Group has adopted and developed innovative technologies to create affordable and accessible products and services to ensure that no one is left behind. This includes, for instance, medical treatments for underprivileged patients, ensuring that they have guaranteed access to fundamental human rights related to health and well-being.
A subsidiary of C.P. Group, True Digital Group, has developed the “MorDee” application that provides access to an integrated telemedicine and healthcare platform, available on both online and offline channels.
“MorDee” provides patients from anywhere in Thailand with medical consulting services by specialized physicians from leading medical institutions. Patients can book a consulting session at their convenience, while the expenses will be covered by either the insurance company or an eligible healthcare scheme.
True Digital Group has also developed a Smart EMS (Emergency Medicine Service) system in collaboration with Siriraj Hospital, one of the leading medical institutions in the Asia Pacific region. This platform incorporates medical innovations with the modern technology of True Digital Group, including Internet of Things (IoT), to ensure rapid access to necessary treatment for all patients across Thailand.
Dr. Netithorn said that C.P. Group is happy to share its know-how and experience in human rights with organizations who are interested in improving their human rights efforts under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP).
“We aim to be a change leader capable of tackling human rights issues and setting examples for other businesses to help create true change in Thai society,” Dr. Netithorn said.