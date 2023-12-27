C.P. Group’s annual Human Rights Report reaffirms its commitments

Human Rights Due Diligence

Dr. Netithorn explained that C.P. Group’s human rights management focuses on driving implementation of the human rights due diligence process in all aspects, with clear, comprehensive policies and transparent communication with all stakeholders.

Each subsidiary within C.P. Group must conduct a human rights impact assessment (HRIA) to understand the human rights risks and impacts within their individual operations and, subsequently, they are required to devise preventative, mitigating, and remedial measures for affected parties, he added.

“Different businesses, such as those in retail or telecommunications, will have different human rights risks depending on their operation and business context,” he said. “After the risks are identified, businesses are encouraged to use technology and innovations, such as artificial intelligence, to assist in implementing human rights policies, evaluating results across all indicators, and addressing salient human rights issues such as diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), environmental rights, occupational health and safety, and more.”

“Our priority is to communicate the importance of human rights to everyone in our organization and value chain, in order to advance the organization's journey towards tangible and attainable success in human rights and business”, said Dr. Netithorn.



A turning point in systems management

Dr. Netithorn describes the preparation of the annual Human Rights Report as a turning point that has led to the overhaul of C.P. Group’s human rights management, yielding several benefits.

“As we gather information, we continue to see areas in the work process that can be improved,” he said. “To ensure correct data collection and transparent communication with the public and stakeholders, we must keep a clear, detailed record that can be verified and evaluated, which must then be updated based upon changes and progress every year.”

Netithorn added that C.P. Group’s Human Rights Report is written in accordance with the United Nations Guiding Principles Reporting Framework.



Using technology to tackle inequality

C.P. Group’s human rights efforts also include tackling inequality across the wider society. The Group has adopted and developed innovative technologies to create affordable and accessible products and services to ensure that no one is left behind. This includes, for instance, medical treatments for underprivileged patients, ensuring that they have guaranteed access to fundamental human rights related to health and well-being.

A subsidiary of C.P. Group, True Digital Group, has developed the “MorDee” application that provides access to an integrated telemedicine and healthcare platform, available on both online and offline channels.

“MorDee” provides patients from anywhere in Thailand with medical consulting services by specialized physicians from leading medical institutions. Patients can book a consulting session at their convenience, while the expenses will be covered by either the insurance company or an eligible healthcare scheme.

True Digital Group has also developed a Smart EMS (Emergency Medicine Service) system in collaboration with Siriraj Hospital, one of the leading medical institutions in the Asia Pacific region. This platform incorporates medical innovations with the modern technology of True Digital Group, including Internet of Things (IoT), to ensure rapid access to necessary treatment for all patients across Thailand.

Dr. Netithorn said that C.P. Group is happy to share its know-how and experience in human rights with organizations who are interested in improving their human rights efforts under the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights (UNGP).

“We aim to be a change leader capable of tackling human rights issues and setting examples for other businesses to help create true change in Thai society,” Dr. Netithorn said.



