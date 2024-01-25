Siam Paragon ushers in the Year of the Dragon with a grand celebration “Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024” 

Miracle No. 5: An exquisite orchestral performance featuring timeless Chinese songs harmonized with the charming melodies of the guzheng instrument. The Thammasat University Symphony Orchestra will captivate the audience with compositions that accompany novels written by the celebrated Chinese author Jin Yong (Louis Cha). Jin Yong is renowned for crafting legendary Chinese martial arts novels such as "The Book and the Sword," "The Legend of the Condor Heroes," "The Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils," and "The Smiling, Proud Wanderer." The performance will also showcase classic Chinese songs like "Justice Pao" (Bao Qingtian), "Shanghai Grand," and more.

Miracle No. 6: The captivating Chinese cultural performance including an auspicious Golden Dragon Dance, a graceful acrobatics from China in a performance titled “Jewel of the Land of the Dragon” by the Chinese Acrobatic Troupe from Shanghai and a swirling "Top Dance”.

Miracle No. 7: Have your fortune read by renowned fortune tellers at the charitable fortune-telling event "Siriwattana Fortune-Telling for the Disabled" taking place from 16-23 February 2024, at the Living Gallery on the 3rd floor. Miracle No. 8: Enjoy special Chinese New Year promotions that will delight shoppers plus exclusive privileges for ONESIAM KBank cardholders. "Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024" promotion campaign runs from 26 January 2024 - 26 February 2024. Indulge in the discounts of up to 50% at participating stores and restaurants. For the spending of 1,000 baht or more, receive a 100-baht Siam Gift Card, with a limit of 50 prizes per day. Additionally, those spending 15,000 baht or more, or exclusively for ONESIAM KBank credit card holders with only 13,000-baht spending, will be eligible to receive a 500-baht Siam Gift Card, with a limit of 80 prizes per day. Also enjoy a maximum of 17 percent cashback from participating credit cards or enjoy 0% ten-month installation offer with the purchase of 10,000-baht Siam Gift Card via ONESIAM KBank Credit Cards or six-month installation plan via Kasikorn Credit Card. Furthermore, "Luck with Love" promotion that runs from 8-14 February 2024, for purchases of 20,000 baht or more at participating stores, or ONESIAM KBank cardholders spend only 18,000 baht, get a reward of a Siam Gift Card worth 1,200 baht, with a limit of 200 prizes per day and ONESIAM KBank credit cardholders can also receiving ONESIAM COINS, with a total of 11,000 COINS available.

Saruntorn Asaves, the First Executive Vice President and Division Head of the Shopping Center Business at Siam Piwat Group, expressed, "The Year of the Dragon holds immense significance as it marks the 12th year, signifying the zodiac's anniversary. The dragon, revered as a symbol of auspiciousness, greatness, and righteousness, holds special importance in Chinese beliefs. Siam Paragon, as a top-of-mind global destination for both locals and international visitors, has been recognized as one of Thailand's leading destinations for celebrating the vibrant Chinese New Year for more than 18 years. This year, we are gearing up for an extravagant celebration of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon, extending a warm welcome to both Thais and international visitors from across the globe. Our Chinese New Year celebration, ‘Siam Paragon the Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024: The Greatest Year of the Dragon,’ is set to showcase '8 Wonders of the Year of the Dragon' to offer extraordinary experiences in the rich dimensions of Chinese art and culture, auspiciousness, and full entertainment, a remarkable welcome to the Chinese New Year. Additionally, as part of our commitment to promote tourism and boost the shopping economy, we are also offering promotions of the year to delight shoppers.”

Experience the spirit of the Chinese New Year, the Year of the Dragon at "Siam Paragon Golden Prosperous Chinese New Year 2024," taking place from 8-11 February 2024, at Siam Paragon. For further details, please follow Facebook: Siam Paragon or contact 02-610-8000.

#SiamParagon #SiamParagonChineseNewYear2024 #SiamParagonxLINYI #SiamParagonxChuangAsia