Anti-bribery through ISO 37001

Bribery problems are a serious threat and impact every nation around the world. It disrupts economic systems and creates challenges and obstacles for numerous nations. According to the World Bank, bribery accounts for as much as US$1 trillion annually, which is equivalent to 3% of the global GDP. As such, the ISO is both, an independent organization and a non-governmental international organization, whose mission is to establish international standards, therefore ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System or ABMS has been developed by ISO. ISO 37001 is the international standard for a management system designed to prevent the giving and receiving of bribes. This anti-corruption management guideline is applicable to all types or sizes of organizations, including those in the public, private, and non-profit sectors. Each country can use it as guidance to adopt and voluntarily implement these standards domestically.

The ISO 37001 is internationally recognized as an instrument for corporate compliance programs and as a powerful internal control measure to prevent bribery of juristic persons. Many countries have implemented domestic regulations to incentivize and promote the adoption of ISO 37001 in both the private and public sectors.