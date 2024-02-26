Thai Foreign Minister praises GPSC’s investment in clean energy
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara today (February 26) visited the world’s largest solar energy venture, the Bikaner Project, in Rajasthan, India.
This technologically advanced project, with an investment exceeding 40 billion Indian rupees and a capacity of 1,246 megawatts, is a collaboration between GPSC, an entity of the PTT Group, which is known for electric and smart energy innovations, and Avaada Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Avaada Group, a leading renewable energy company in India.
The Foreign Minister, who was welcomed by GPSC chairman Pailin Chuchottaworn, president of operations and CEO Worawat Pitayasiri, along with the executive team, described the decision for GPSC to invest in clean energy in India as the right move.
GPSC is primarily owned by PTT Public Company Limited, which holds a 47.27% stake. This is complemented by investments from Siam Management Holding (SMH), a subsidiary wholly owned by PTT, with a 7.96% stake, Thai Oil Public Company Limited (TOP) at 10%, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited (GC) at 10%, and the general public at 24.77%.
The company spearheads the electricity and utility sector within the PTT Group, focusing on generating and selling electricity, steam, and various utilities primarily to industrial clients, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), among others.
GPSC’s approved capacity includes approximately 9,315 megawatts of electricity, 2,858 tons of steam per hour, 15,400 tons of chilled water per hour, and 7,026 cubic meters of industrial water per hour.
AEPL’s growth trajectory is on the rise, continually securing solar power projects in India with a target to increase its capacity to 11 gigawatts by 2026, aligning with India’s clean energy policy—an initiative that resonates with Thailand’s and GPSC’s green aspirations.