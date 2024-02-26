Thai Foreign Minister praises GPSC’s investment in clean energy

This technologically advanced project, with an investment exceeding 40 billion Indian rupees and a capacity of 1,246 megawatts, is a collaboration between GPSC, an entity of the PTT Group, which is known for electric and smart energy innovations, and Avaada Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Avaada Group, a leading renewable energy company in India.

The Foreign Minister, who was welcomed by GPSC chairman Pailin Chuchottaworn, president of operations and CEO Worawat Pitayasiri, along with the executive team, described the decision for GPSC to invest in clean energy in India as the right move.