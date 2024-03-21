AIHM collaborates with Deloitte for new courses on dynamic hospitality

As well as its world-class undergraduate programmes, AIHM offers a range of executive education courses for working professionals looking to enhance their skill sets, CVs and careers. And with its new collaboration with the Deloitte Risk Advisory, AIHM has cemented its place as the region’s leader in professional development for hospitality executives.

Designed for high-potential executives in the worlds of hospitality and tourism, the first three courses cover Adopting Generative AI in Hospitality, Finance for Non-Finance Professionals, and the Fundamentals of Carbon Management. Each course will be taught by Deloitte consultants at the AIHM campus in Bangkok, and executives will be immersed in the latest developments in each subject, analysing case studies and developing actionable strategies that they can then apply to their own organisations.

The first three courses by AIHM and the Deloitte Risk Advisory are scheduled to launch this month.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Deloitte and look forward to offering world-class professional development. Not only will executives acquire new insights and new skills with these courses, but they will also benefit from networking with future leaders from across the hospitality industry,” said Chris Meylan, COO of Minor Education.

Meylan also hopes hospitality companies will send their management teams to upskill, get certified and be successful in their careers.



Expertise to be shared

“Deloitte has chosen to collaborate with AIHM because we share a vision of how to educate the executives At AIHM, adult learners are taught not only the theories of management, but also the practical and personal skills needed to navigate today’s fast-evolving world,” said Michael Gomez of the Deloitte Risk Advisory Singapore.

The company’s Risk Advisory country leader, Somkrit Krishnamra, echoed his words, noting that Deloitte has long been working with industries on leveraging knowledge expertise.

“Through our collaborative efforts with colleagues, we have reached a milestone that reflects commitment to excellence and enhances the workforce through upskilling and reskilling,” he said.

“As we navigate this fast-changing landscape of work, it’s crucial to recognise that evolving skills are needed for the future.”

Somkrit also advised hospitality entrepreneurs to embrace change and foster collaboration as well as continuous learning to be successful. “Together, we embark on this journey to reach new heights and create meaningful impact,” he added.