“CP AXTRA” showcases Q1/2024 performance, reaching a net profit of 2.481 billion baht, increased 15% 

The Company also targeted continuous revenue growth in 2024 by driving its growth through all sales channels:

• Increasing sales revenue of Omni Channel at least 17% of total sales revenues within this year, emphasizing the diverse product offerings, service enhancements, and expanding service areas from the strength of wholesale-retail businesses covering of over 2,600 Makro-Lotus’s stores nationwide as distribution center and product delivery, as well as developing out-of-store salesforce team with a deep understanding of customer needs to provide comprehensive service to customers.

• Store expansion and store renovation both domestically and internationally, as well as developing Makro-Lotus’s stores to create smart lifestyle centers for all age groups in line with local community’s needs.

• Strengthening the fresh food segments of the Company and its subsidiaries to develop ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat meals, along with creating differentiation and increasing the sales share of own brand products (Private Label).

“CP AXTRA strives to drive its business into a global sustainable organization that builds positive changes in economic, social, and environmental aspects, reflecting our effective management. As per the progress of the company’s restructuring within the business group, all transactions will be completed within the fourth quarter of 2024. This restructuring is targeted to increase the sales volume and profit and decrease financial costs in order to generate consistent returns for shareholders and create value for all stakeholders” concluded Mr. Tanin.