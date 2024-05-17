Head of Transparency Thailand Foundation supports the Thai government in reforming the justice system and regulatory guillotine to completely eradicate corruption

She also says about Thailand’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) that for many years, the CPI index has been released and has embarrassed Thailand compared with other nations. Since TTF has worked with Transparency International (TI), the foundation has learned that there are many steps in conducting a Corruption Perception Index. One important step is the answer from a person that TI has assigned to be responsible for that country. Therefore, the answer may be inaccurate from reality for various reasons.

Those reasons are such limitations on inaccessibility of information, and failure to understand the context of Thai society and Thai politics. Westerners may think that rights and freedoms can only occur in an elected government. The military government must be corrupted. However, the surveyors were not aware that the Thai military government had initiated the Integrity Pact and Transparency Project in public sector construction, which helped save a high amount of the national budget. This performance may not be aware among foreigners, but most Thai people also do not acknowledge this effort. In addition, the Thai media does not pay much attention to positive stories or they may report about that news but people do not pay much attention, unlike bad or criminal news. The more scandalous the news is, the news reports will be presented for several days as people like that kind of news. Unfortunately, people do not like much about good news. Good news will appear only once time and then totally disappear.

“If I were a NACC officer, I would not pay too much attention to the CPI index. Thailand should not be concerned much about the score. However, Thai people seem to attach great importance to it, even though it has many limitations. The NACC, Thailand, and those involved in the government should focus on doing their work effectively and have the courage to announce on the global stage about their successful projects and implementation in counter corruption to create greater awareness among foreigners,” she ends the interview with support to NACC, Thailand in fighting against corruption.

*This exclusive interview and translate are funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).

#integrityway

#TransparencyThailand

#TransparencyInternational

#corruptionPerceptionsIndex

#regulatoryguillotine

#integritypact

#CoST

#NACC

#NACF