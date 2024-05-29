Koelnmesse announces strategic partnership with the USDA for THAIFEX - Anuga Asia 2025

This partnership underscores the mutual commitment of both organizations to foster global business opportunities and economic growth.

Mr Robert Frank Godec, United States Ambassador to Thailand and Mr Gerald Böse, President & Chief Executive Officer of Koelnmesse, announced the partnership at a ceremony at the Opening of the United States Pavilion at THAIFEX – Anuga Asia 2024 on May 28.

The collaboration between THAIFEX - Anuga Asia and the USDA will open new doors for the US food industry, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large corporations to explore and develop new markets within Asia. This initiative is expected to diversify and expand the presence of high-quality US products at the trade show, benefiting exhibitors and trade visitors alike by providing access to a broader range of innovative concepts and solutions.

The partnership aims to leverage the strengths and expertise of both nations to address broader goals such as global food security and sustainability. By bringing a diverse array of products and innovative solutions to THAIFEX - Anuga Asia, the collaboration will create favourable conditions for strengthening business relationships and exploring new market opportunities.

Koelnmesse and the USDA are excited about the potential this partnership holds for the future of the food and beverage industry. With USDA's support, THAIFEX - Anuga Asia will continue to solidify its position as a leading platform for global food industry stakeholders, setting new standards of excellence and fostering greater collaboration in the region and beyond.