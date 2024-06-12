EGAT partners with BIG to explore hydrogen storage and transportation potential

EGAT's governor, Thepparat Theppitak, stated that this collaboration marks the beginning of a comprehensive research, analysis, and evaluation endeavour aimed at optimizing hydrogen storage and transportation capabilities for power generation. This initiative is a key part of EGAT's commitment to enhancing clean energy generation in its power plants, aligning with the organization's broader goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions.

EGAT is firmly committed to advancing power generation technologies to modernize the country's energy infrastructure toward sustainable clean energy. As part of this initiative, EGAT plans to incorporate hydrogen as a fuel alongside natural gas, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.