EGAT partners with BIG to explore hydrogen storage and transportation potential

EGAT's governor, Thepparat Theppitak, stated that this collaboration marks the beginning of a comprehensive research, analysis, and evaluation endeavour aimed at optimizing hydrogen storage and transportation capabilities for power generation. This initiative is a key part of EGAT's commitment to enhancing clean energy generation in its power plants, aligning with the organization's broader goal of achieving Net Zero Emissions.
EGAT is firmly committed to advancing power generation technologies to modernize the country's energy infrastructure toward sustainable clean energy. As part of this initiative, EGAT plans to incorporate hydrogen as a fuel alongside natural gas, significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions from the power sector.
The two-year collaboration with BIG will involve an extensive examination, analysis, and evaluation of the engineering and economic feasibility of hydrogen storage and transportation for power generation at EGAT’s power plants. This comprehensive assessment will include cost evaluations, proposing suitable models, and assessing impacts, risks, and necessary measures for stakeholders across all dimensions.
BIG's managing director, Piyabut Charuphen, expressed the company's readiness to leverage its extensive hydrogen expertise, supported by its US parent company, Air Products, the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen. Guided by the company's "Generating a Cleaner Future" strategy, BIG is committed to advancing hydrogen energy production and utilization to mitigate carbon dioxide emissions.
This collaboration aligns seamlessly with Thailand's Power Development Plan (PDP), marking the nation's inaugural venture into hydrogen-based electricity production. Piyabut added that hydrogen-generated power represents a significant leap towards achieving Thailand’s carbon neutrality by 2050 and net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2065. He emphasized the indispensable role of innovation and green technology in realizing these ambitious environmental goals.