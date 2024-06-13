ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa awarded AIT Honorary Doctorate for pioneering contributions in Asia and the Pacific

AIT President Prof. Kazuo Yamamoto presented the honorary degree on June 11 at a special conferment ceremony, lauding Mr. Asakawa's exemplary achievements and steadfast commitment to the region’s development. He is the 3rd ADB president to receive an AIT Honorary Doctorate, following former Presidents Masao Fujioka and Tadao Chino in 1988 and 2000, respectively.

“AIT is proud to confer its highest honor on President Asakawa, whose outstanding leadership of the ADB has positively impacted untold numbers of people across Asia and the Pacific,” President Yamamoto said.

Under the leadership of Mr. Asakawa, ADB made significant contributions to Asia and the Pacific's COVID-19 response with a US$ 20 billion support package and a US$ 9 billion vaccine access facility. He has positioned ADB as the region's climate bank and led capital management reforms to unlock US $100 billion in new lending capacity.

This year, President Asakawa successfully led a US$ 5 billion replenishment of the Asian Development Fund, which is ADB’s largest source of grants for operations in its poorest and most vulnerable developing member countries.