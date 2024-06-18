Thailand and Japan push ahead with hydrogen blended with natural gas to lower carbon emissions sustainably

On June 4, 2024, Mr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, and Mr. Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Governor – Fuel of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), attended the 6th Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue (6th JTEPD) at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Tokyo, Japan, to foster the energy collaboration between the private and public sectors, follow up the progress, present projects and policies, as well as exchange the data on energy situations, especially clean energy, alternative energy, and future energy technologies and innovations.

In the 6th JTEPD, EGAT and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) entered into the MOU, witnessed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mr. Shinichi Kihara, Director General of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, METI. This MOU seeks to study the potential of applying hydrogen with natural gas in power generation in order to promote clean energy transition sustainably and move toward Net Zero Emissions by 2065.