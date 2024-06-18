Thailand and Japan push ahead with hydrogen blended with natural gas to lower carbon emissions sustainably

On June 4, 2024, Mr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy, and Mr. Narin Phoawanich, Deputy Governor – Fuel of Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), attended the 6th Japan-Thailand Energy Policy Dialogue (6th JTEPD) at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), Tokyo, Japan, to foster the energy collaboration between the private and public sectors, follow up the progress, present projects and policies, as well as exchange the data on energy situations, especially clean energy, alternative energy, and future energy technologies and innovations.
In the 6th JTEPD, EGAT and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) entered into the MOU, witnessed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mr. Shinichi Kihara, Director General of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, METI. This MOU seeks to study the potential of applying hydrogen with natural gas in power generation in order to promote clean energy transition sustainably and move toward Net Zero Emissions by 2065.
EGAT Deputy Governor – Fuel said that this MOU signing marks a vital step of the country’s energy transition to raise the share of clean energy according to Thailand’s Power Development Plan and Hydrogen Promotion Plan. This initiative has combined alternative and clean fuels with cutting-edge Japanese technologies for more eco-friendly power generation. It is a good opportunity to exchange knowledge on technologies and development plans for the hydrogen value chain with Japanese companies. This will lead to the deployment of clean energy technologies, increase business opportunity on power generation for Thailand, and enable environmental conservation.
Mr. Toshiyuki Hashi, MHI Executive Vice President, President and CEO of Energy Systems, said that the MHI is pleased to collaborate with EGAT in the development of hydrogen blended with natural gas to be a fuel for gas turbine. The company believes that under this collaboration, both countries will use their expertise to develop clean energy for Thailand, contributing to driving Thailand toward the goal of 20% share of power generation from hydrogen by 2050, a part of efficient energy transition of Thailand.