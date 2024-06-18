EGAT and IHI Corporation join hands to increase the share of clean energy and study biomass use at Mae Moh Power Plant

On June 4, 2024, Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and IHI Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to exchange experiences, knowledge, and technologies for setting up wood pellet production plants as well as assessing the composition and properties of wood pellets to be used with coal at Mae Moh Power Plant in Lampang Province. Dr. Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Energy, and Mr. Shinichi Kihara, Director General of Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan witnessed the signing ceremony held at Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry in Tokyo, Japan.

Dr. Narin Phoawanich, EGAT Deputy Governor – Fuel, said that EGAT, as the agency responsible for the country’s power system security, supports the transition to clean energy in all aspects. EGAT has partnered with IHI Corporation, a top global company with experience in transitioning from coal power plants to biomass power plants and building wood pellet production plants. The collaboration enables the exchange of information, experiences, and knowledge, which will be applied to EGAT power plants, aiming for Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and Net Zero Emissions by 2065.