AIS collaborates with Looloo Technology to encourage society to create a balanced use of AI through the AI Governance Framework

Today, as the world is being transformed by AI, we are stepping into a new era where it is difficult to predict how we will live, how businesses will need to adjust their business models, or whether the environment will become more concerning.

Therefore, every organization is striving to expand its knowledge of AI and create AI applications that fully address their needs to stay competitive. In doing so, they might forget to lay the foundation or framework for balanced AI usage to maximize sustainable benefits without causing adverse effects on society, the economy, or the environment.