A new challenge for a strong woman

Jan Siranuch Rojanasthien is a highly capable woman of the era who stands out in her career, lifestyle, and family care. As the Director of Corporate Communications and Social Responsibility at Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited, she not only oversees strategic corporate communications for Dhipaya Insurance, a top insurance company in Thailand but is also committed to the concept of "LIFE BALANCE." She manages her life, work, and family attentively, believing that "happiness and success" stem from having a good job, a good life, and a good family together.

Siranuch shares, "I'm very happy and proud to be part of a top insurance company in the country, with a longstanding credibility of over 72years. Dhipaya Insurance meets the protection needs of all lifestyles, both for individuals and large-scale projects of the public and private sectors. I plan and manage the company's image, communications, risk management, and sustainability, applying my knowledge, expertise, and experience appropriately. Most importantly, I've learned from senior executives and have a talented and lovely team supporting me in leading the company towards being a leader in Digital Insurance. Although I work hard almost every day and sometimes come home late, I do not neglect my health. I focus on nutrition and allocate time for exercise, at least 30 minutes, 5 days a week. When the body is strong and healthy, I'm ready to work efficiently and take good care of my family and loved ones."