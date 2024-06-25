A new challenge for a strong woman

Jan Siranuch Rojanasthien is a highly capable woman of the era who stands out in her career, lifestyle, and family care. As the Director of Corporate Communications and Social Responsibility at Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited, she not only oversees strategic corporate communications for Dhipaya Insurance, a top insurance company in Thailand but is also committed to the concept of "LIFE BALANCE." She manages her life, work, and family attentively, believing that "happiness and success" stem from having a good job, a good life, and a good family together.
Siranuch shares, "I'm very happy and proud to be part of a top insurance company in the country, with a longstanding credibility of over 72years. Dhipaya Insurance meets the protection needs of all lifestyles, both for individuals and large-scale projects of the public and private sectors. I plan and manage the company's image, communications, risk management, and sustainability, applying my knowledge, expertise, and experience appropriately. Most importantly, I've learned from senior executives and have a talented and lovely team supporting me in leading the company towards being a leader in Digital Insurance. Although I work hard almost every day and sometimes come home late, I do not neglect my health. I focus on nutrition and allocate time for exercise, at least 30 minutes, 5 days a week. When the body is strong and healthy, I'm ready to work efficiently and take good care of my family and loved ones."
Jan also notes that many people work hard and overlook taking care of themselves and their families. She believes that besides having good physical, mental, and emotional health, family is the first step to happiness. She thanks her husband, "Tor Surayos Wattanaburapakul," and her daughter, "J’na Sarinrata Rojanasthien," for being her main sources of inspiration every morning. For J’na, Jan and Tor have seriously planned her upbringing. They focus on nurturing her development at each stage since birth, deciding not to hire a nanny and having her father leave his job to be the primary caregiver, managing everything at home. This has yielded excellent results. J’na is a good, cheerful, and happy child, not addicted to watching online clips. J’na is now 6 years old and studying P2 at SBS Rangsit (Satit Bilingual School of Rangsit University). They carefully chose the school, considering distance, environment, activities, and curriculum. This is crucial as it allows their daughter to enjoy learning and look forward to school every morning without fuss.
SBS Rangsit offers a trilingual international program (Thai, English, and Chinese) with an integrated teaching approach, not forcing or pressuring students, using technology-based curriculum through an application. This makes learning enjoyable, covering academic, social, ethical, artistic, and cultural aspects. J’na enjoys thinking, analyzing, speaking, and presenting in class, showing courtesy and social manners. She also loves art and dancing, recently participating in The Idol Dance Contest 2024 for the first time. As parents, they are proud of her progress. They believe in fully supporting whatever their daughter likes without restriction, as this helps her explore her identity freely, with much-needed encouragement from her parents.