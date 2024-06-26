Teenage innovator transforms waste into air-purifying paint with significant social impact

This innovation not only addresses environmental concerns but also provides substantial social benefits, particularly for communities in the fishery-based province of Samut Sakhon.

Maxx's journey began with a visit to Samut Sakhon, where mountains of discarded green mussel shells emitted an unbearable smell and attracted insects. Determined to find a solution, Maxx collaborated with experts at Chulalongkorn University, developing an eco-friendly method to extract calcium carbonate from mussel shells. This method involves washing, baking, and treating the shells with potassium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide, significantly reducing the environmental footprint.

Maxx’s dedication to biochemistry led to the discovery that bio-calcium carbonate, when combined with titanium dioxide, can degrade harmful volatile organic compounds such as ammonia and formaldehyde. Inspired by his grandmother's struggles with lung inflammation due to prolonged exposure to these compounds, Maxx aimed to create a product that would improve indoor air quality.