Teenage innovator transforms waste into air-purifying paint with significant social impact

This innovation not only addresses environmental concerns but also provides substantial social benefits, particularly for communities in the fishery-based province of Samut Sakhon.
Maxx's journey began with a visit to Samut Sakhon, where mountains of discarded green mussel shells emitted an unbearable smell and attracted insects. Determined to find a solution, Maxx collaborated with experts at Chulalongkorn University, developing an eco-friendly method to extract calcium carbonate from mussel shells. This method involves washing, baking, and treating the shells with potassium hydroxide and hydrogen peroxide, significantly reducing the environmental footprint.
Maxx’s dedication to biochemistry led to the discovery that bio-calcium carbonate, when combined with titanium dioxide, can degrade harmful volatile organic compounds such as ammonia and formaldehyde. Inspired by his grandmother's struggles with lung inflammation due to prolonged exposure to these compounds, Maxx aimed to create a product that would improve indoor air quality.
The result is M-Shield ION LOFT, an air-purifying decorative cement applied to indoor walls. This innovation has been implemented in prominent government hospitals in Thailand, enhancing air quality in elderly care areas. By transforming waste into valuable resources, Maxx not only helps clean up the environment but also creates job opportunities for local fishermen and promotes sustainable practices.
Maxx’s work has garnered attention from institutions like Chulalongkorn University and underscores the importance of scientific research in solving real-world problems. His future aspirations in chemical engineering promise to further advance biomedical technologies and sustainable solutions.
The Recognition
M-Shield ION Loft has been recognized in multiple international innovation competitions, including being awarded the “Finalists” in the Diamond Challenge 2024. It then went on to win 8 Gold Medals and several other prestigious awards from the International Invention Competition in Canada, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.
For more information about M-Shield ION Loft and its groundbreaking products, visit www.m-shieldloft.com.