GoPro, PADI and Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) unite for World Ocean Day 2024

"Thailand is committed to promoting and driving sustainable tourism. One of the 17 key goals of the Sustainable Tourism Goals (STGs), developed by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in alignment with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is to promote and conserve marine and coastal ecosystems. TAT believes that utilizing storytelling to share the narrative of Thailand's marine conservation efforts, through captivating visuals of its beautiful seas, can inspire positive behavioral changes. These changes include reducing plastic use, participating in beach cleanups, transforming marine debris into valuable jewelry, and supporting sustainable practices. These actions are crucial in preserving the marine environment for future generations." added Miss Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor.

As part of this initiative, GoPro and PADI® (Professional Association of Diving Instructors®) collaborated to launch Thailand's inaugural PADI Instructor course in Koh Tao. Upon completion, these instructors will qualify to offer the GoPro PADI Distinctive Specialty Course to all PADI divers.

“We created this course with GoPro to give scuba divers a new superpower that enables them to capture and share meaningful underwater adventures,” says Lisa Nicklin, Vice President of Growth and Marketing for PADI Worldwide. “Learning to dive will change your life forever. Learning to capture and share content with your GoPro will inspire others to do the same while also raising awareness and action to help heal our shared blue planet.”

The excitement continues with the GoPro Asia Best Challenge (GoProABC), inviting adventurers, content creators, and storytellers from across Asia to share their favorite unedited GoPro footage. Submissions are accepted until July 31, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. via GoPro.com/ABC. Award recipients will be announced in August 2024, with winners notified through the GoPro Awards portal.

Don't miss your chance to showcase your adventures and contribute to ocean conservation. Join us in celebrating the beauty and vulnerability of our oceans through the impactful storytelling power of GoPro.