Taiwan Excellence invites you to create \"My Happy Place\" with Gen AI

Join the “My Happy Place with Taiwan Excellence” activity and demonstrate how these innovative products can enhance and elevate your lifestyle and daily routines.

The “My Happy Place with Taiwan Excellence” activity is driven by the belief in Gen AI’s potential to make creativity accessible to everyone. Taiwan Excellence challenges you to unleash your imagination and craft images of your happy places—whether it is a cozy corner of your home or your dream vacation spot. These places are designed and meant for relaxation, fun, and happiness.

Choose from 16 Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products to complete your picture of happiness. These products include the AQUA series pitcher by Taiwan Glas, ASUS VivoWatch 6 health-care smartwatch, ATUNAS Oceanwave Eco-Friendly Bodyboard, AVer 4K PTZ Video Bar, AVIGO BeanBon Home coffee roaster, BAW Air AC Hiking 1054-2 SKDII climbing shoes, BenQ SW272U professional monitor, CYBO CROSS electric fitness equipment, CYBO RUN treadmill, Johnson@Mirror Home fitness assistant, LifeSpan WorkPlace Solutions (a combination treadmill and electric bike with a desk), LiZi muscle-tightening exercise clothes, MERIDA ONE-SIXTY road bike, Transcend ESD310C portable SSD, VAGO vacuum compressor, and VICTOR S99Elite badminton shoes.