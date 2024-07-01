Taiwan Excellence invites you to create \"My Happy Place\" with Gen AI

Join the “My Happy Place with Taiwan Excellence” activity and demonstrate how these innovative products can enhance and elevate your lifestyle and daily routines.
The “My Happy Place with Taiwan Excellence” activity is driven by the belief in Gen AI’s potential to make creativity accessible to everyone. Taiwan Excellence challenges you to unleash your imagination and craft images of your happy places—whether it is a cozy corner of your home or your dream vacation spot. These places are designed and meant for relaxation, fun, and happiness.
Choose from 16 Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products to complete your picture of happiness. These products include the AQUA series pitcher by Taiwan Glas, ASUS VivoWatch 6 health-care smartwatch, ATUNAS Oceanwave Eco-Friendly Bodyboard, AVer 4K PTZ Video Bar, AVIGO BeanBon Home coffee roaster, BAW Air AC Hiking 1054-2 SKDII climbing shoes, BenQ SW272U professional monitor, CYBO CROSS electric fitness equipment, CYBO RUN treadmill, Johnson@Mirror Home fitness assistant, LifeSpan WorkPlace Solutions (a combination treadmill and electric bike with a desk), LiZi muscle-tightening exercise clothes, MERIDA ONE-SIXTY road bike, Transcend ESD310C portable SSD, VAGO vacuum compressor, and VICTOR S99Elite badminton shoes.
To participate in this activity, submit your best Generative AI image, one image per person, in Text to Image format, 1:1 ratio, on any Generated AI platform under the theme "My Happy Place with Taiwan Excellence". Include at least one Taiwan Excellence product in the image and post it on Facebook or Instagram with a description of your concept and inspiration, along with the hashtags #MyHappyPlace, #TaiwanExcellence, and #EverydayExcellence. You stand a chance to win one of 10 prizes, each offering unlimited access to FutureSkill courses for two years, valued at 11,976 baht per course, totaling over 100,000 baht. This will help you enhance your AI skills and explore various courses to boost your career.
Submissions are open from July 1-21, 2024. Taiwan Excellence will select 20 finalists for public voting from July 23-29, 2024, with the 10 winners announced on July 31, 2024. For more details and to submit your entry, visit https://bit.ly/MyHappyPlacewithTaiwanExcellence.
Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation fosters happiness and enhances the quality of life. Our mission is to integrate Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products into daily life, making it more convenient and enjoyable for everyone.