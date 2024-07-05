SCB to modernize core banking system in partnership with Sunline

Following its "Digital Bank with Human Touch" strategy, Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) continues to improve the banking experience. Its recent partnership with Sunline, a leading global provider of banking technology services, aims to revamp IT architecture for SCB's core banking system modernization to deliver better financial transaction processing performance for deposits and loans with enhanced efficiency, stability, security, and scalability to cater to an ever-increasing number of transactions. This strategic partnership will enable SCB to quickly offer tailored financial solutions to individual customers and corporate clients. The development of the new core banking system is expected to take four years, progressing toward SCB leadership as a full-fledged digital banking entity.
Mr. Kris Chantanotoke, (2nd from right) Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Orapong Thien-ngern, (right) President and Chief Technology Officer of SCB along with Mr. Jameson Li, (2nd from left) Group Chief Executive Officer of Shenzhen Sunline Technology, and Ms. Avy Lim, (left) Group Executive Vice President of Shenzhen Sunline Technology and Deputy Chairman of Sunline Holding, jointly announced the collaboration recently at Siam Commercial Bank.
Talking about the partnership, Mr. Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, said, “We are well aware of changes in the financial landscape and consumer behaviors in the digital age. This is reflected by the exponentially increasing volume of transactions via digital channels, combined with our confidence in the enormous potential of digital transformation that will help drive business growth and enhance the customer-centric digital banking experience along with our Digital Bank with Human Touch" strategy. The partnership between SCB and Sunline, a leading global provider of IT solutions for the banking industry, is another key step for Thailand’s finance sector. This is the first IT architecture revamp in over a decade. The partnership will lead to the modernization of SCB's core banking system to deliver better financial transaction processing performance, such as deposits and loans with enhanced efficiency, stability, security, availability, and scalability to cater to an ever-increasing number of transactions 24/7. This strategic partnership will enable SCB to quickly offer tailored financial solutions and seamless experiences to individual customers and corporate clients. Not only will this strengthen SCB’s core IT infrastructure, it will also sets a new benchmark for the finance industry on both the domestic and global levels, as we are committed to delivering excellence in the customer experience.”
Ms. Avy Lim, Group Executive Vice President of Shenzhen Sunline Technology and Deputy Chairman of Sunline Holding added, "As a leading provider of banking IT solutions and services with over two decades of experience, we are committed to creating financial industry-focused solutions for the future world. We are honored to partner with SCB. This is our first key step as a tech partner from China, partnering with SCB on its core banking system modernization to enhance its efficiency. This partnership is a testament to our commitment in developing advanced banking IT solutions and revolutionizing the banking landscape, as we bring Thailand’s core banking infrastructure to the forefront of global banking excellence.”