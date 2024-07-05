SCB to modernize core banking system in partnership with Sunline

Talking about the partnership, Mr. Kris Chantanotoke, Chief Executive Officer of SCB, said, “We are well aware of changes in the financial landscape and consumer behaviors in the digital age. This is reflected by the exponentially increasing volume of transactions via digital channels, combined with our confidence in the enormous potential of digital transformation that will help drive business growth and enhance the customer-centric digital banking experience along with our Digital Bank with Human Touch" strategy. The partnership between SCB and Sunline, a leading global provider of IT solutions for the banking industry, is another key step for Thailand’s finance sector. This is the first IT architecture revamp in over a decade. The partnership will lead to the modernization of SCB's core banking system to deliver better financial transaction processing performance, such as deposits and loans with enhanced efficiency, stability, security, availability, and scalability to cater to an ever-increasing number of transactions 24/7. This strategic partnership will enable SCB to quickly offer tailored financial solutions and seamless experiences to individual customers and corporate clients. Not only will this strengthen SCB’s core IT infrastructure, it will also sets a new benchmark for the finance industry on both the domestic and global levels, as we are committed to delivering excellence in the customer experience.”

Ms. Avy Lim, Group Executive Vice President of Shenzhen Sunline Technology and Deputy Chairman of Sunline Holding added, "As a leading provider of banking IT solutions and services with over two decades of experience, we are committed to creating financial industry-focused solutions for the future world. We are honored to partner with SCB. This is our first key step as a tech partner from China, partnering with SCB on its core banking system modernization to enhance its efficiency. This partnership is a testament to our commitment in developing advanced banking IT solutions and revolutionizing the banking landscape, as we bring Thailand’s core banking infrastructure to the forefront of global banking excellence.”