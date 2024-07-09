Indorama Ventures launches ‘PET Youth Camp for Sustainable Plastic Management’

The camp brought together 60 teachers and students from 20 BMA schools to engage in activities that foster young leadership in managing PET waste.

Students learned about the different types of waste, plastics, and recycling innovation to address the global plastic waste problem. Moreover, they received training on communication and leadership skills so that they can lead change in their schools and communities. Participants also had the opportunity to visit Wongpanit Suvarnabhumi Recycle Station to gain hands-on experience in waste management and PET recycling and learn about waste sorting and the value of PET waste.

The ‘PET Youth Camp for Sustainable Plastic Management’ program is part of the second year of implementation of the Sustainable Plastic Waste Management project, which aims to reach to educate 40,000 students at 337 BMA schools by 2025.



Group posed from right

1. Ms. Naweensuda Krabuanrat, Head of Global CSR at Indorama Ventures (10th from right)

2. Dr. Budsarakom Srichan, Educational Supervisor at the Department of Education under BMA (11th from right)

3. Dr. Ittikon Srichanban, Chairman of the Executive Committee of Wongpanit Suvarnabhumi Recycle Station Co., Ltd. (9th from right)