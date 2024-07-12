EVA wins more kudos as one of World’s Best International Airlines

TAIPEI, TAIWAN (12 July, 2024) – EVA Air has won more accolades, this time from Travel + Leisure’s readers as one of the World’s Best International Airlines of 2024. Based on their experiences with cabin comfort, inflight service, customer service and value, readers responding to the publication’s annual “World’s Best Awards” survey ranked EVA 10th on the list. Survey results are available on the “Travel + Leisure” website. Travelers can book EVA flights in addition to learning more about routes and services, at www.evaair.com.

“Last year, EVA carried over 11.2 million passengers. We are very grateful for the recognition and trust from passengers worldwide. We are always committed to improving service quality in addition to cooperating with many well-known brands around the world to provide comfortable onboard services,” said EVA President Clay Sun. “We will continue to introduce new aircraft and plan to equip the Boeing 787-9 with Premium Economy Class in the fourth quarter of 2024. We aim to make our flights as comfortable and enjoyable as possible for every passenger.”