Krungsri transforms green finance with ESG - pushing SMEs towards sustainability

Duangkamol Limpuangthip as Head of SME Banking Group, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited, said at the Krungsri-MUFG ESG Symposium 2024, a seminar under the topic Transition in Action on the topic of transforming SMEs into green businesses, that a green business is a business that aims to reduce negative impact on the environment and promotes the sustainable use of resources. There is a clear and concrete strategy and goals, but most of the SME sector currently does not have much memory of it.

It is about to transition to a green business. Nowadays, there is a great need to enter the green business. Because environmental risks have an impact on Financial risks that will greatly affect SMEs or most businesses include:

1. Market risk

2. Credit risk

3. Liquidity risk

4. Operational risks

This is in line with the Thailand Taxonomy guidelines, grouping activities according to their level of sustainability, divided into green activities with net greenhouse gas emissions close to or equal to Current center, yellow, activities that are being adjusted to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and red, activities that are clearly not environmentally friendly. unable to adapt This management approach will play a huge role in managing more and more businesses, including SMEs.