EGAT partners with allies to develop low-cost, eco-friendly floating solar panels

On July 15, 2024, Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy of the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT); Prof. Dr. Nitin Tripathi, Acting Vice President for Academic Affairs, Asian Institute of Technology (AIT); and Prof. Kenneth F. Reardon, Associate Dean for Research of Walter Scott, Jr. College of Engineering, Colorado State University; signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) online to study the potential of ESMs in the areas of EGAT and AIT.

Mr. Thidade Eiamsai, Deputy Governor – Power Plant Development and Renewable Energy of EGAT, stated that EGAT has accelerated the development of hydro-floating solar hybrid projects to increase the share of clean energy in the generation mix, aiming to achieve Thailand’s Carbon Neutrality. The collaboration between EGAT, AIT, and CSU marks another important step in advancing the power generation of hydro-floating solar hybrid projects at EGAT dams. The MOU focuses on studying the potential of low-cost, easy-to-recycle ESMs. EGAT will install these modules on the floating platform at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani Province to test their power generation efficiency in real-world conditions and compare their performance with the existing solar panels, while seeking opportunities on the commercial scale.

ESMs present a groundbreaking advancement in solar technology. By adapting to various climates and offering enhanced durability, ESMs hold great promise for increasing the efficiency and resilience of solar power generation.