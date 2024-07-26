AIS stands out in the Thai startup industry, winning the Prime Minister Award in the National Startup 2024 Category Best Brotherhood of the Year

With AIS's goal of collaborating with startup entrepreneurs, the company has a clear working approach that focuses on supporting and working together with startups in all aspects under the concept of Partnership for Inclusive Growth to create sustainable growth opportunities together. Recently, AIS The StartUp won the Prime Minister Award in the National Startup 2024 category for Best Brotherhood of the Year. This award, organized by the Thai government, is given to public and private organizations with outstanding achievements in promoting innovation and tech entrepreneurs in Thailand. It also aims to enhance the competitive capabilities of the Thai startup ecosystem, enabling sustainable growth and effective competition on an international level.

Mr. Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) said, “For over 10 years, AIS has been a digital service provider creating sustainable growth opportunities for startup entrepreneurs under the concept of Partnership for Inclusive Growth. This has proven our commitment to leveraging our internal capabilities, including technology platforms and knowledge from AIS and our group of companies, as well as connecting with partners and investors to provide marketing opportunities for sustainable growth of startups.