FTI executives join soft power seminars at MHESI Fair

TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2024

On July 24, 2024, Pimjai Leeissaranukul, vice president of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and president of the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute, assigned Narisara Srisan, the institute’s committee to attend the "MHESI Fair: SCI POWER FOR FUTURE THAILAND" event.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.

Narisara attended the seminar titled "Foods for Soft Power", which focused on using Thai foods and culture to promote the tourism industry.

During the fair, Erica Maesincee Chen, the institute’s committee and assistant secretary-general, took part in the seminar titled “Content Sud Pang…Nak Sang San Sud Wow”, to exchange opinions on producing creative content.

