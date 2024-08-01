Join the \'Share Your Pet Story\' Contest by Taiwan Excellence: Share your furry friend\'s adorable moments and win amazing prizes!

With the growing trend of treating pets as family members, many people now love and care for their pets as if they were their own children. Taiwan Excellence believes that innovation fosters happiness and enhances the quality of life. Our mission is to integrate Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products into daily life, making it more convenient and enjoyable for everyone and to recognize the special bond between pet owners and their furry friends. We are thrilled to launch the “Share Your Pet Story” contest for pet owners to share their pets' cuteness and intelligence, turning them into mini-celebrities who bring joy and smiles to everyone.
Taiwan Excellence is committed to participating in and improving the communities we serve through innovation. Our Taiwan Excellence initiatives and offers Thai pet owners to share their pets' adorable moments by creating short Reels clips. Join our Share Your Pet Story Contest by Taiwan Excellence by posting your Reels on your personal social media channels i.e. Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags #ShareYourPetStory #FurryFamilyMembers #StorywithTaiwanExcellence #PositiveVibes between August 1 and September 10, 2024.
The Taiwan Excellence team will select 20 outstanding clips that creatively capture the emotions of pets and spread happiness and positivity. The public will then vote for their favorite clips from September 16 to 30, 2024. The top 5 clips will win an Acerpure Cool C2-AC551-50W 2-in-1 Air Circulator and Purifier, and the remaining 15 finalists will each receive a 1,000 baht gift voucher. The total prize value for the contest is over 65,000 baht.
Participants can create Reels clips up to 15 seconds long, showcasing their pets with one of the following Taiwan Excellence Award-winning products:
1. AceFly AceFly®: Share your pet story with AceFly®'s super-absorbent and durable towel, perfect for all family members.
2. Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier: Acerpure Pro Vero Air Purifier helps create a cleaner home for your pet with its eco-friendly design.
3. Acerpure RO Water Purifier: Acerpure RO Water Purifier provides pure drinking water for your pets and family, making every moment safe and enjoyable.
4. Acetec Acetec® waterproof and breathable fabric: Capture outdoor adventures with Acetec® fabric, ensuring your pet’s accessories are secure and
durable.
5. ASUS Ozone Water Sanitizer: Keep your pet’s environment germ-free with ASUS Ozone Water Sanitizer, perfect for “Share Your Pet Story.”
6. ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate: Easily record and share your pet’s cute moments with ASUS ROG Phone 7 Ultimate.
7. BenQ LED Smart Portable Ceiling Projector: Enjoy movie nights with your pet and share those cozy moments using BenQ LED Smart Portable Ceiling Projector.
8. BenQ 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV: Share holiday pet stories with vivid imagery on BenQ 65-inch 4K QLED Google TV.
9. BESV VOTANI F3 Smart eBike: Take urban adventures with your pet and share the ride using BESV VOTANI F3 Smart eBike.
10. Dacian Microparticle Stopper Mask: Keep yourself protected and pollution-free while enjoying outdoor activities with your pets using the Dacian Microparticle Stopper Mask.
11. GIGABYTE AERO 16 OLED Creator Laptop: Create and share stunning pet stories with GIGABYTE AERO 16 OLED Creator Laptop’s high-performance features.
12. ible Wearable Ionic Air Purifier: Share allergy-free pet moments with the portable ible Wearable Ionic Air Purifier.
13. ible Airvida E1: Capture and share your allergen-free pet stories with ible Airvida E1’s wearable air purifier with noise-cancelling earphones.
14. PGO Spring B&W: Enjoy thrilling high-speed adventures with your pet using PGO Spring B&W, whose advanced safety features enhance and make your journey memorable.
15. SHENNONA Pixsee Play and Pixsee Friends Smart Baby Camera and AI-linked Toy Set: SHENNONA Pixsee Play & Pixsee Friends capture and share pet and child moments for lasting memories.
16. SteelFlex Power Runner: Enhance your fitness routine and enjoy active moments with your pet using the versatile SteelFlex Power Runner FPR112.
17. Sunon Flow2one Plus: Ensure fresh air for your pet at home with Sunon Flow2one Plus’s compact air exchanger.
18. Tokuyo Sofa Massage chair: Share relaxing moments with your pet on the scratch-resistant and antibacterial Tokuyo Sofa Massage Chair.
19. YZTEK e+Autoff: Enjoy safe cooking experiences with your pets around and prevent fires using YZTEK e+Autoff’s intelligent gas stove safety device.
Create your short clips and enter the contest today. For more details and to apply, visit our event at bit.ly/ShareYourPetStory.