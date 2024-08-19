AIS unveils Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024

This year’s study results indicate that although Thais have improved their understanding of digital usage, bringing the overall digital literacy to a basic level, there are still concerning gaps. More than half of Thais still lack knowledge and understanding of cyber security and safety, especially in areas that pose risks to themselves and their organizations. For example, many are unaware of the dangers of ransomware attacks, using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions, setting easily guessable passwords like their date of birth, or even recognizing that a secure website should have an HTTPS URL.

Mrs. Saichon further explained, “We are working simultaneously on both promoting digital literacy and developing protective tools. Today, we have developed the 'Digital Health Check' tool, enabling Thais to analyze and assess their digital skills. The tool also provides personalized learning recommendations to help individuals strengthen their skills and knowledge in cyber security.”

Starting today, customers can subscribe to AIS Secure Net free of charge by dialing *689*6# Additionally, we are offering customers more options with the Secure Net+ Protected by MSIG, which provides robust protection against cyber threats such as viruses, malware, and phishing websites. It also comes with Personal Cyber Insurance from MSIG, offering coverage for risks such as identity theft, financial fraud, or online scams, with a maximum coverage of 50,000 THB. This service allows customers to navigate the cyber world with confidence, all at an affordable rate of just 39 THB per month. Customers can easily subscribe by dialing *689*10#

“AIS remains committed to enhancing the digital skills of Thais and continues to develop tools that enable safe cyber usage. We also support the government in addressing cyber threats from criminals exploiting online platforms. Our efforts include identity verification measures, controlling signals in border areas, and supporting law enforcement through our engineering team. All these initiatives align with AIS’s mission to eliminate cyber threats from Thailand sustainably,” Mrs. Saichon concluded.

Those interested in checking their digital wellness can visit https://digitalhealthcheck.ais.th. Additional details on the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024 study can be found at https://sustainability.ais.co.th/en/sustainability-projects/thailands-cyber-wellness-index