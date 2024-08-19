AIS unveils Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024

AIS, as Thailand's leading digital service provider committed to promoting safe, secure, and appropriate digital usage for its customers and Thai citizens, under the sustainable development flagship project "AIS Aunjai CYBER," has unveiled the "Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024" for the second consecutive year. This initiative reinforces AIS's dedication to its mission by passing the study's findings to relevant agencies through collaboration with various sectors. These findings can be used to develop targeted digital literacy programs that address the specific issues faced by Thais.
In addition, AIS has developed the country's first-ever personalized cyber immunity assessment tool, the Digital Health Check. This tool allows individuals to assess their ability to cope with cyber threats and gain knowledge through the Aunjai Cyber syllabus to enhance their digital skills. Additionally, AIS has introduced cybersecurity tools through the AIS Secure Net service, which now offers more comprehensive protection and enhanced efficiency in filtering harmful websites, both domestically and internationally. This ensures that AIS customers can use the internet with peace of mind, feeling secure and worry-free. Importantly, AIS customers can use the AIS Secure Net service for free for a period of 12 months.
Saichon Submakudom, Head of Public Relations and Business Relations AIS stated, “In an era where digital technology plays a crucial role in the daily lives of Thai people, cyber security has become an issue that cannot be overlooked. As a leading provider of digital services, AIS is intensifying its efforts to promote safe and appropriate online usage. This includes building the wisdom necessary to cultivate digital citizens who are aware of cyber threats, as well as leveraging our technological capabilities to deliver tools that protect against cyber threats and online scams.”
Last year, AIS, in collaboration with King Mongkut's University of Technology Thonburi and academic experts, introduced Thailand’s first “Thailand Cyber Wellness Index”, which revealed the level of digital literacy and understanding among Thais. The study highlighted the need for continued development in digital skills to better equip Thais to deal with various cyber threats. This led government and private agencies to use our findings to enhance digital literacy programs tailored to specific age groups, professions, and even geographic regions, aligning with the target audiences of each agency.
This year’s study results indicate that although Thais have improved their understanding of digital usage, bringing the overall digital literacy to a basic level, there are still concerning gaps. More than half of Thais still lack knowledge and understanding of cyber security and safety, especially in areas that pose risks to themselves and their organizations. For example, many are unaware of the dangers of ransomware attacks, using public Wi-Fi for financial transactions, setting easily guessable passwords like their date of birth, or even recognizing that a secure website should have an HTTPS URL.
Mrs. Saichon further explained, “We are working simultaneously on both promoting digital literacy and developing protective tools. Today, we have developed the 'Digital Health Check' tool, enabling Thais to analyze and assess their digital skills. The tool also provides personalized learning recommendations to help individuals strengthen their skills and knowledge in cyber security.”
Starting today, customers can subscribe to AIS Secure Net free of charge by dialing *689*6# Additionally, we are offering customers more options with the Secure Net+ Protected by MSIG, which provides robust protection against cyber threats such as viruses, malware, and phishing websites. It also comes with Personal Cyber Insurance from MSIG, offering coverage for risks such as identity theft, financial fraud, or online scams, with a maximum coverage of 50,000 THB. This service allows customers to navigate the cyber world with confidence, all at an affordable rate of just 39 THB per month. Customers can easily subscribe by dialing *689*10#
“AIS remains committed to enhancing the digital skills of Thais and continues to develop tools that enable safe cyber usage. We also support the government in addressing cyber threats from criminals exploiting online platforms. Our efforts include identity verification measures, controlling signals in border areas, and supporting law enforcement through our engineering team. All these initiatives align with AIS’s mission to eliminate cyber threats from Thailand sustainably,” Mrs. Saichon concluded.
Those interested in checking their digital wellness can visit https://digitalhealthcheck.ais.th. Additional details on the Thailand Cyber Wellness Index 2024 study can be found at https://sustainability.ais.co.th/en/sustainability-projects/thailands-cyber-wellness-index